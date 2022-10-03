Why Saleo is Winning the War Against Bad Demo Environments for Presales Teams

Saleo is helping companies build hyper-personalized demos across any industry, pain point, or use case and turn more sales demos into closed deals.

The demo experience during presales can be the difference between snagging a mouthwatering deal and losing a prospective client. Preparing a demo, however, does not come easy as the average demo usually requires hours of manual effort to prepare. Yet, bad demo data, poor demo experience, and lack of personalization continue to be the bane of most presales teams. Luckily, Saleo has come up with just the right fix.

Designed by a team of veteran SaaS leaders, with a passion for product management, sales, and marketing, Saleo helps software companies create incredible sales demo environments so they can win more deals. Saleo’s own mission statement states “We firmly believe that all software, no matter the maturity, deserves to be presented in its best light. We also believe that software sales and revenue teams deserve a powerful and consistent demo experience, without the challenges of bad data, hours of repetitive preparation, and irrelevant demo environments.” Taking a direct look at their recently launched sales demo product, Saleo Live, it is clear that they weren’t kidding.

With the aid of Saleo’s demo tool, companies can remove live demo anxiety and, instead, focus on what matters. The Saleo sales tool also helps:

- Prevent bad demo data, product bugs, and new environments from ruining one’s demo.

- Demo one’s live environment, while ingesting cached, personalized data from Saleo, to help avoid downtime or long loads.

- To easily swap test data with personalized data in seconds, allowing one to customize their product demo to their audience.

Saleo’s demo environment platform is currently leading the demo experience space, because Saleo is the only presales tool that allows direct control over your product’s actual live demo environment, not an interactive screenshot or copy. Saleo ensures that its users are able to do the following:

- Create data-complete demos in your own live environment with complete control over graphs, text, tables, images, and icons. Deployable in seconds with no coding required.

- Generate years’ worth of graph, metric, and heads-up data in seconds.

- Personalize one’s demo data to allow for quick testing, while simulating any persona, or use case.

- Deliver the perfect sales demo with confidence - every time.

Since Saleo came to market, some of the largest SaaS companies in the world have adopted its platform. According to one company, “Saleo makes it very easy for me to set up a customized demo that speaks to each of my prospects. The user experience is fantastic. It's really easy to use and very quick to set up. Before Saleo, our demo environment was messy, difficult to customize and unpredictable. I also like that I can set up a custom demo and then share it with my peers so we aren't doing extra work and it's a very consistent experience for the customer.” Saleo has recently been rated a High Performer for Summer, and Fall 2022 by G2, as well as “Easiest To Do Business With.”

