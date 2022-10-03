Lleida.net wins in Colombia the largest contract in its history

MADRID, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net LLN ALLLN LLEIF has signed a contract with the Colombian postal services worth 2.5 million euros.

This is the largest contract in its history.

The agreement, signed with the company 4-72, which manages Colombia's postal services, has a duration of two years.

The contract equals approximately 14% of the company's turnover in 2021.

The agreement, signed through Lleida.net's Colombian subsidiary, includes access to its entire catalog of electronic notification, signature, and contracting products.

"Colombia continues to be one of the markets where Lleida.net is growing most strongly and steadily. I consider it a success that, in the current market situation, 4-72 has bet on us in such a clear way," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.

Lleida.net has been working for 4-72 since 2015.

The company's name derives from the coordinates of the geographic center of Colombia: four degrees north latitude and 72 degrees west longitude. The corporation manages postal communications for 48 million Colombians.

The Spanish company has three patents in Colombia, its primary market in the region.

It has been operating there since 2014 and has a portfolio of more than 200 clients in the country, including Bancolombia, one of the country's leading financial institutions.

Lleida.net is the European leader in the registered electronic signature, notification, and contracting industry. With more than 215 patents received from more than 64 countries internationally.

Its portfolio is one of the strongest worldwide in its field.

Lleida.net is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, Euronext Growth in Paris, and BME Growth in Madrid.

It is present in Peru, the Dominican Republic, Chile, and Mexico, directly and through its subsidiary Indenova.

