Regroup Mass Notification Honored with 2022 Security Solutions Award from Security Sales & Integration

Industry leader in cloud-based mass notification recognized for performance in the field of emergency notifications and alerts.

DALLAS , Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regroup Mass Notification, an industry-leading provider of emergency and day-to-day communication solutions, announced today that Security Sales & Integration, the security industry's premier technology and business source, has named Regroup a 2022 Security Solutions Award winner.

This prestigious award is given to a select group of technology companies and device manufacturers who have demonstrated top performance in actual field deployments over the past 12 months.

Entrants in the Security Solutions Awards are judged on how well their products meet the real-world needs of security companies in application, innovation, functionality and value. Regroup's cloud-based mass notification system has become a popular choice for security professionals and their clients due to its rapid delivery, ease of use and reliability.

"Regroup takes its commitment to innovation seriously," said Chris Utah, COO of Regroup. "Our family of clients is varied and presents a myriad of needs. To address those needs effectively, we have to provide a nimble, flexible set of solutions that fits each client's unique circumstance every day and in times of crisis."

Regroup's advanced features like geo-targeting, native mobile app, threat intelligence suite and numerous integrations made it a clear winner in Security Sales & Integrations' award program.

Winners of the 2022 Security Solutions Award have been announced online at Security Sales and Integration's website.

To learn more about Regroup's award-winning platform, visit regroup.com.

About Regroup Mass Notification

Since 2006, Regroup Mass Notification has provided a cloud-based, multi-channel mass notification platform for emergency and routine applications. Serving the educational community, enterprise, manufacturing, finance and government, Regroup's continual pursuit of excellence has made it the most trusted name in mass notification and a leading-edge provider of smart communication solutions for clients throughout North America.

