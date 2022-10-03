At 4.8% CAGR, Global Antithrombin Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 735.12 Mn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Antithrombin Market was estimated at USD 502.4 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 735.12 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% between 2022 and 2030.

Antithrombin Market: Overview

This component of the blood is a form of protein that helps maintain the viscosity of the blood by not allowing it to clot excessively. It mainly sees its use during surgical procedures where a heavy amount of blood is lost and proves to be fatal for the life of certain individual disorders within the body of the person or congenital causes lead to the deficiency of this blood component which hampers the viscosity of the blood and leads to excessive bleeding.

The huge number of surgical procedures that are carried out worldwide have demanded better products and alternatives that can reduce the number of casualties that occur within the operation units about this cause. Antithrombin helps to Prevent the clotting of blood and maintain the blood flow within the blood vessels of the individual.

Antithrombin Market: Growth Drivers

The huge number of operative procedures that take place worldwide has helped boost the antithrombin market’s economy to a great extent. People suffering from blood clotting disorders need to be managed with the help of antithrombin, which facilitates a uniform viscosity of the blood and provides constant blood flow within the individual’s body. The complications arising during a surgical procedure can be managed with the help of this protein that maintains the blood flow in the body. The pandemic outbreak had a significant impact on the market growth owing to the complication of clotting of blood which seemed to be created in the body of the individuals suffering from the infection. The initiative taken up by the government to accelerate the facilities that are provided by the health care sector has attracted potential consumers to opt for better services and facilities.

Key Insights:

A) Per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Antithrombin market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B)In terms of revenue, the Antithrombin market size was valued at around USD 502.4 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 735.12 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) The rules and regulations imposed by the government regarding the use and application of various drugs in the healthcare sector have emerged as restraining factors for the growth of the market. Lack of awareness among the people regarding the available facilities and rapid advancements that have taken place in the health care system make them averse to advanced operative procedures.

D) A huge number of people all over the world suffer from acquired antithrombin deficiencies which result from severe diseases in the body. Increasing awareness regarding the available advanced health care facilities and systems, which provide a better success rate for operative procedures, has encouraged people to opt for such systems.

E) The occurrence of various anaphylactic reactions in an individual’s body from certain externally induced protein factors or blood components emerges as a major challenge for the market’s growth. Increasing sensitivity among the people has boosted the number of casualties caused due to reactions during operative procedures.

Regional Landscape

The geographical region of Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest market for the antithrombin component. The huge number of operative procedures carried out in this sector has demanded better products over time. With rapid advancements in the healthcare sector with the help of the government and private organizations, the need for advanced antithrombin components has increased in the market.

The huge number of high-velocity accidents that have taken place all over the world has also boosted the demand for antithrombin to a great extent. Rapid advancements that have taken place worldwide have boosted the number of people driving vehicles, and hence the number of injuries has increased, which require surgical intervention. Embarrassment facilities provided by insurance companies attract potential consumers to opt for such services.

The European nations emerged as the next largest market for antithrombin due to the huge number of surgical procedures carried out in this region’s medical sector. Rapid advancements in the healthcare system that have been seen over time have boosted the demand for advanced technologies and antithrombin, which have better efficacy during surgical procedures. Better reimbursement facilities that have been provided encourage people to opt for advanced technologies and systems that prevent the number of casualties that take place on the operation table. The region of North America has also emerged as a major market for the growth of antithrombin.

Key Players

Lee Biosolutions

Scripps Laboratories

Octapharma AG

LFB USA

rEVO Biologics

Grifols

CSL Ltd

Kedrion

The Antithrombin Market is segmented as follows:

By Application Type

Research

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

By Source

Goat milk

Human

By Dosage

Liquid

Lyophilized

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

