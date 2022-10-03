Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market to Witness Promising Growth of 1,579.33 Million By 2028
Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 1,579.33 million and grow at a CAGR of 4.11% by 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The comprehensive industry research on 'Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market' published by Data Bridge Market research which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. The report carefully examines the global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price, and cost structure. It also assists in market segmentation according to industry latest and upcoming trends to the bottom-most level, topographical markets and key advancement from both market and technology aligned perspectives. Each section of the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market business research report is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the market. This document also entails a detailed analysis of the current applications and comparative analysis with a keen focus on the opportunities and threats and competitive analysis of major companies.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 1,579.33 million and grow at a CAGR of 4.11% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increased numbers of diagnostic procedures drives the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market.
Download Exclusive Sample of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Report in PDF Version @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-market
The world class Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market analysis report enables the marketer to keep pace with the changing environment. Increasing competition, rapid developments in technological, ever changing attitudes of consumers, changing tastes and preferences are some of the important factors which call for changes in the approach to the markets by an international marketer. The top notch Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging business report helps a company to identify the problems and opportunities in the environment. By designing suitable strategy, a marketer can successfully overcome the problems and utilize the opportunities for the business.
Market Synopsis: -
Medical imaging can be described as the diagnostic procedure that involves the creation of visual aids and image representations of the human body, and involves the monitoring of performance and functioning of the organs of the human body. With the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare and medical imaging, there is a change in the way the diagnostics and the entire procedure is carried out. The AI assists the surgeons in carrying out the image capturing process and how to diagnose these images for the conclusion and personalized treatment in respect to every individual and patient. Artificial intelligence mainly consists of two types, robots and machine learning. Machine learning involves the recognition and application of algorithm in computer systems for the rendering of images. Whereas, robots are engaged in the assistance of patients, doctors and operators in the visualization and diagnostic procedures.
Rising ability and achievement of personalized treatment, improved procedures and treatment of the patients is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rise in the number of diagnostic procedures, increasing prevalence of diseases, rising favorable reimbursement policies, rising presence of key players and the favorable government regulations, rising rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries such as China, Indonesia, and India and growing prevalence of various lifestyle associated chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions are the major factors among others driving the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market. Moreover, rising technological advancements and modernization in the healthcare sector and rising emerging markets with increasing geriatric population base will further create new opportunities for artificial intelligence in medical imaging market in the forecasted period.
However, rising lack of integration and practical applications of artificial intelligence and increasing cost and reluctance of adoption of these systems are the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, and will further challenge the growth of artificial intelligence in medical imaging market in the forecast period mentioned above.
Some of the major players operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market are
BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE, mPulse Mobile, Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC, Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC., and Your.MD Ltd. UK among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Access In-depth 350 Pages Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-market
The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:
Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]
Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]
Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]
Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players
Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.
Market Size)
Market Size by application/industry verticals
Market Projections/Forecast
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market.
Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.
Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.
Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.
Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market.
Table of Contents: Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market, by Product Type
7 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market, by Modality
8 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market, by Type
9 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market, by Mode
10 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market, by End User
12 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market, by Geography
12 Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market, Company Landscape
13 Swot Analysis
14 Company Profiles
For More Insights Grab TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-market
Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Scope and Market Size
Artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented on the basis of technology, offering, deployment type, application, clinical applications and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of technology, artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into deep learning, computer vision, NLP and others.
Based on offering, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into hardware, software and services.
Based on deployment type, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into on-premise and cloud.
Based on application, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into X-ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound and molecular imaging.
Based on clinical application, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into breast, lung, neurology, cardiovascular, liver, prostate, colon, musculoskeletal and others.
The artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is also segmented on the basis of role of end-user into hospitals, clinics, research laboratories and others.
Browse Trending Reports:
Varicose Vein Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth and Opportunities
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-varicose-vein-treatment-market
Wolff Parkinson White Syndrome Market Size, Share, Growth and Opportunities https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-wolff-parkinson-white-syndrome-market
Membrane Chromatography Market Size, Share, Growth and Opportunities https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-membrane-chromatography-market
Dental Endodontics Market Size, Share, Growth and Opportunities
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dental-endodontics-market
Dental Microsurgery Market Size, Share, Growth and Opportunities
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dental-microsurgery-market
Dental Syringes Market Size, Share, Growth and Opportunities
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dental-syringes-market
North America Dental Implants Market Size, Share, Growth and Opportunities https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-dental-implants-market
North America Bone Densitometer Devices Market Size, Share, Growth and Opportunities https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-bone-densitometer-devices-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here