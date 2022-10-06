New Positivity Based Business Reality Show Premieres on the BLKGTV App

Season 1 Cast-Top row (L to R) Camille Brown. Desiree Paulk, Katrina Spagnoletti, Kimberlee Cousin, Vashti Gary, Dorniesha Crockett Second Row: Shirley Ibe, Shaylan Pittard, Athena Vassell, Kinyatta Gray, Stephanie Hoyte and Lakinya Francis I'm the Entrepreneurs Social Connect Creator- Camille Brown (L) and Co-Creator Maureen Washington (R) I'm the Entrepreneurs Social Connect focuses on the positivity and opportunity that grows while forming meaningful business connections, much like a tree.

"I’m The Entrepreneurs Social Connect," a New Business Reality Show is now available for preview on the BLKGTV app – a full season to follow this December.