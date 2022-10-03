Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market to Register Highest CAGR Growth of 8.4% by 2029
The therapeutic drug monitoring market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 8.4% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on therapeutic drug monitoring market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market's growth.
Market Synopsis: -
Therapeutic drug monitoring refers to is a test that involves the measurement of different drugs in the bloodstream to ensure the administered quantity of medicine. It tests is the quantity is enough to be effective and does not cause any major reactions or side effects. Some drugs need monitoring to ensure safety and effectiveness such as anti-arrhythmics, antibiotics, anti-epileptics, and psychoactive drugs.
The rise in demand for hospital and medical care institutions across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of therapeutic drug monitoring market. The high importance of therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) in organ transplant procedures, and rise in the preference for precision medicine accelerate the market growth. The rise in the focus on research and development activities related to therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM), and high usage of the drug monitoring test across various therapeutic fields further influence the market. Additionally, improvements in the medical industry, growth in awareness, technological advancements and surge in investment by pharmaceutical companies positively affects the therapeutic drug monitoring market. Furthermore, increase in adoption in the treatment of autoimmune diseases extend profitable opportunity to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
On the other hand, requirement of high capital investments and availability of alternatives to conventional therapeutic drug monitoring market are expected to obstruct the market growth. The reluctance of small hospitals to offer TDM services, and operational barriers faced in conducting TDM tests are projected to challenge the therapeutic drug monitoring market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Some of the major players operating in the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market are
Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, Bayer AG, bioMérieux SA, Alere, Inc., Danaher, THERADIAG, Tecan Trading AG, SQI Diagnostics, SEKISUI MEDICAL CO., LTD, Spectra QEST, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Miraca Holdings, Inc, Merck KGaA, InSource Diagnostics, Exagen Inc, Euro Diagnostica AB, Diasorinb S.p.a., and Adaptive Biotechnologies, among others.
Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Scope and Market Size
The therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, class of drugs, therapeutic areas and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of product, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into consumables and devices. Devices are further segmented into diagnostic devices and proteomic tools.
On the basis of technology, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into in immunoassays and proteomic technologies. Immunoassays are further sub-segmented into cloned enzyme donor immunoassay, fluorescence polarization immunoassay, particle-enhanced turbidimetric immunoassay and chemiluminescent immunoassay.
Proteomic technology is further segmented into liquid chromatography/ mass spectrometry and gas chromatography/ mass spectrometry.
On the basis of class of drugs, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into psychoactive drug, bronchodilators, immunosuppresants, antibiotics, antiarrhythmic drugs and anti-neoplastic drugs.
On the basis of therapy areas, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into alimentary tract and metabolism, blood and blood forming organs, cardiovascular disease, dermatological disease, genitourinary disease and sex hormones, hormonal preparations, anti-infectives, anti-neoplastic and immunomodulating, musculo-skeletal disease, nervous system disease, respiratory diseases and sensory organ disease.
On the basis of end users, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into hospitals labs, labs and others.
The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]
Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]
Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]
Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players
Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.
Market Size)
Market Size by application/industry verticals
Market Projections/Forecast
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market.
Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.
Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.
Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.
Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market.
Table of Contents: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, by Product Type
7 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, by Modality
8 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, by Type
9 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, by Mode
10 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, by End User
12 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, by Geography
12 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, Company Landscape
13 Swot Analysis
14 Company Profiles
