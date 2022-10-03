Patricia L. Blake's newly released "Touched by the Hand of God: In the City of Angels SEND ME!" is a powerful memoir that takes readers to the heart of law enforcement

"Touched by the Hand of God: In the City of Angels SEND ME!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia L. Blake is an impactful look into the challenges and blessings that accompany a calling to serve in law enforcement.

MEADVILLE, Pa., October 03, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Touched by the Hand of God: In the City of Angels SEND ME!": a heartfelt celebration of the good that one can accomplish and acknowledgment of the tribulations that go hand-in-hand with serving as an officer of the law. "Touched by the Hand of God: In the City of Angels SEND ME!" is the creation of published author Patricia L. Blake, who holds a bachelor's degree in criminology from California State University of Northridge and a master's degree from University of Phoenix in Organizational Leadership, as well as completion of the Department's intensive West Point Leadership Course and the Department's Instructor's Development Course. In 2015, she was recognized by the Los Angeles Women Police Officers and Associates (LAWPOA) for outstanding achievements, leadership, and mentoring contribution to the organization. Blake was affiliated with LAWPOA and the California Peace Officers Association (CPOA).

Blake shares, "The author, Patricia Lynn Blake, joined the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) in May of 1983, with a career which spanned over thirty-three years. She is presently an LAPD active reserve police officer.

"Join Blake as she portrays the human emotional side of police work with personal accounts of intense life and death field incidents. Live the LAPD motto, 'To Protect and to Serve.' Set up perimeters, contain, chase, and apprehend the suspect. Live the calling to 'get the bad guys.'

"Personally glimpse the grief and emotional impact of tragic incidents no person should have to see, forever imprinted in memory no matter how hard you try to forget. Ride 'shotgun' as you respond Code Three in a black-and-white police vehicle to 'shots fired' calls, 'officer needs help' radio broadcasts, tense vehicle pursuits, and dangerous combative suspects. Be ready for an emotional and unique ride with field patrol officers.

"Blake provides a powerful testimony of a traumatic event in her youth wherein she experienced a miracle that impacted and changed the rest of her life. Make no mistake, this is an account of good versus evil.

"For Blake and the majority of police officers, law enforcement is a true calling to protect the innocent and the vulnerable and to make a difference. This writing is dedicated to all the first responders and protectors on the front line, blessed by God, who sends guardian angels to watch over, shield, and protect them. These courageous warriors put on their kevlar vests, badges, and uniforms and risk their lives on a daily basis to protect total strangers.

"God also calls our first responders and military warriors in the form of guardian angels to shield and protect those in their moments of desperate need. Evil comes in many shapes and forms to deceive and defeat God's eternal love. Believe in and recognize both daily small miracles as well as the rare life-changing miracles.

"When God calls upon us asking 'Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?' The majority of our first responder warriors respond without hesitation—'SEND ME!'

"By God's design, there are no coincidences."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia L. Blake's new book will pull at the heartstrings as readers immerse themselves in life-changing calls to serve.

Blake brings new clarity to the highs and lows of law enforcement within the pages of this eye-opening autobiographical work.

Consumers can purchase"Touched by the Hand of God: In the City of Angels SEND ME!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Touched by the Hand of God: In the City of Angels SEND ME!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing