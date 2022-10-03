Author Ronald Price's new book "The Comforter Has Come" is a compelling exploration of the Holy Spirit as revealed in the New Testament.

Recent release "The Comforter Has Come: A Manual for an Enhanced Fellowship with the Holy Spirit" from Page Publishing author Ronald Price is a detailed analysis of myriad facets of the relationship between followers of Christ and the Holy Spirit.

ELLENWOOD, Ga., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ronald Price, a native of Atlanta, Georgia who has served in ministerial leadership for over twenty years and resides in the city of Ellenwood, where he is an adjunct professor of biblical education at a community Bible college, has completed his new book "The Comforter Has Come: A Manual for an Enhanced Fellowship with the Holy Spirit": a must-read for Christians seeking a deeper understanding of the third person of the Trinity.

The author writes, "Many have confessed Jesus Christ as Savior and have the assurance of eternal life. However, due to an inadequate fellowship with the Holy Spirit, many Christians are experiencing a dysfunction in attaining the peace of God that salvation offers. This is a growing anomaly in the Christian faith. The Comforter has been sent by Jesus Christ to engage the daily life of every believer. However, fellowship with the Comforter is often hindered by a complacency from those whom He came to help.

In 'The Comforter Has Come', the author aims to heal this growing dysfunction in the body of Christ. It features twelve fundamental components of the daily activity of the Holy Spirit from biblical data. A serious analysis of each component will serve to enrich Christians in achieving a wholesome appreciation for the Holy Spirit on a daily basis. Furthermore, an intentional interaction between the believer and the Holy Spirit will be discovered."

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Comforter Has Come: A Manual for an Enhanced Fellowship with the Holy Spirit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

