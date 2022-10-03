William J. Voller, Jr.'s new book "Prostate Cancer and How It Changed Me" is an informative and compassionate resource about the subjective side of prostate cancer

Recent release "Prostate Cancer and How It Changed Me" from Page Publishing author William J. Voller, Jr. is an exploration of the more human aspect of prostate cancer and how it impacts the lives of those diagnosed. Through empathetic writing and first-hand experience, Voller creates the guidebook he wishes he had after his diagnosis in 2002.

WHEATON, Ill., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- William J. Voller, Jr., a two-time survivor of prostate cancer, has completed his new book "Prostate Cancer and How It Changed Me": a guide to the disease that covers what medical textbooks don't.

When Voller was first diagnosed with prostate cancer, he struggled to find resources. According to the author, "I found a few books about prostate cancer primarily written by doctors who were involved in the specific industry. These books were very technical in nature and very detailed in the complexities of the disease. However, they did not address the human or subjective side of the disease. How it would impact me, what I would be feeling, was there any pain, what are the next steps, what are my options are all questions that I wanted answers to."

Published by Page Publishing, William J. Voller, Jr.'s illuminating tale sets out to inform men on the more human aspect of prostate cancer, such as how it will affect their lives and the lives of their spouses. When read in conjunction with medical texts from a doctor, Voller's book gives men the complete picture he wished he had when first faced the illness.

Voller was one of 250,000 men diagnosed in 2002. At the time, he did not know much about prostate cancer, despite it being the number one cancer killer of males. According to Voller, "there was no place to turn for actual information that was experience-based." "Prostate Cancer and How It Changed Me" now provides men with a resource to turn to.

