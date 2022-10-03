Wendy Lee Kremer's "More Than a Ticket to Heaven" offers daily inspiration encouraging believers to embrace their true identity and inheritance as a child of God

"More Than a Ticket to Heaven: 101 days discovering your identity, inheritance, and influence as a child of God." from Christian Faith Publishing author Wendy Lee Kremer is a daily devotional for readers eager to discover the full impact of what it truly means to be born-again.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "More Than a Ticket to Heaven: 101 days discovering your identity, inheritance, and influence as a child of God.": an inspiring and eye-opening daily devotional for readers eager to discover the full impact of what it truly means to be born-again. "More Than a Ticket to Heaven: 101 days discovering your identity, inheritance, and influence as a child of God." is the creation of published author Wendy Lee Kremer, a graduate of Charis Bible College in Woodland Park, Colorado, with graduate studies in World Outreach. She is a licensed minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, an international conference speaker, a Bible teacher, author, a Christian blogger, and a daily disciple of Jesus. Kremer and her husband, Don. have developed several businesses, including a trucking company and an award-winning online nutrition business. They have also helped many other entrepreneurs establish successful businesses. Married thirty-four years, they are blessed with four children, ten grandchildren, and a growing number of great-grandchildren.

Kremer shares, "Have you ever thought to yourself…

"Is this all there is to the Christian life?

"Where is the abundant life Jesus promised?

"Is God mad at me?

"Will I ever measure up to His standards?

"You're a child of God. You've got your ticket to heaven and know your mansion is waiting for you on the other side. However, it's right here on earth, in your own home, that you could use some help. But God seems a million miles away.

"Having grown up with a legalistic, works-based version of Christianity, Wendy Lee Kremer struggled with these thoughts for many years. She says, 'I learned all the dos and don'ts, but I had no power to do the dos!' After a devastating divorce that left her a single mom with two young children, she turned her back on God—until a near-death experience abruptly halted her escape. She knew God had rescued her and given her a second chance. Wendy became tenacious in discovering the truth of God's love and grace—searching for the secrets to living God's kingdom lifestyle in power, peace, and prosperity.

"Now, she is passionate about helping others realize their unique, supernatural identity. She teaches how to claim their inheritance as a coheir with Jesus Christ and use their influence as a king and priest in God's kingdom (Revelation 1:6).

"Get ready for a revelation that will knock your socks off! More Than a Ticket to Heaven explores your rights and privileges as a child of God. You'll enjoy 101 days discovering how to apply God's promises to practical everyday life situations, so you'll always stay in peace and power. You'll courageously pull back your shoulders and stand up taller when you realize the irrevocable authority God has given you as His representative, His king on earth. You'll find yourself boldly enforcing your inheritance in the kingdom and not backing down in the face of opposition.

"You'll discover that salvation is more than just a ticket to heaven. It is the power to bring heaven to earth!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wendy Lee Kremer's new book will challenge and motivate readers to embrace their identity in Christ and trust His promises for life's challenges.

Kremer draws from formal training, personal study, and experience to empower new and mature believers.

Consumers can purchase "More Than a Ticket to Heaven: 101 days discovering your identity, inheritance, and influence as a child of God." at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "More Than a Ticket to Heaven: 101 days discovering your identity, inheritance, and influence as a child of God.," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing