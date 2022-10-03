Yulinda Blake Cook's newly released "Polly's Special Day" is a charming story of a little girl and the importance of spending quality time with loved ones

"Polly's Special Day" from Christian Faith Publishing author Yulinda Blake Cook is a vibrant tale of a father-daughter day on the town that follows an exuberant little girl as a celebration unfolds.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Polly's Special Day": a fun and entertaining children's tale. "Polly's Special Day" is the creation of published author Yulinda Blake Cook, a wife, mother of four, and Yaya to nine wonderful grandchildren and counting. Polly's Special Day" is loosely based on a true adventure between Cook's son and his daughter.

Cook shares, "The story of a lifelong memory given to a little girl by her father who grants her the gift of her dreams, which is... time!

"What do #GIRLDAD'S DO? They show their daughters that quality time given to them doesn't tick away. Quality time is recorded and locked in the heart to cherish and retrieved through the memory anytime they need it!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yulinda Blake Cook's new book will delight and entertain as readers celebrate alongside a loving family.

Cook brings a delightful message of family togetherness to young readers and their families as they share this uplifting story.

Consumers can purchase "Polly's Special Day" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Polly's Special Day," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

