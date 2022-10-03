Addteq APAC Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Enreap

PUNE, India, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addteq APAC announced its plan to change its corporate name to "Enreap" to enable sharper strategic focus to be a global leader in ALM, DevOps and Digital Services. The name is derived from two powerful components, "en" and "reap". "en" signifies an association that envisions, enhances, enables, energizes, and improves the adjoining part, and "reap" signifies the business value realization for our customers.

As part of the name change, the company has released a new company logo and launched a new company website at www.enreap.com .

"2022 is a crucial point in the evolution of our organization. Over the past decade, as one of the most trusted partners for Atlassian in India and Southeast Asia, we have served over 300 customers and developed competencies that help organizations achieve enterprise agility with DevOps and ALM. Digital transformation is now an urgent priority for enterprises, as market needs have changed. To address those changing needs, we have expanded our capabilities with new service offerings and partnerships. Our new name re-emphasizes our core value proposition of delivering business value by leveraging technology and domain expertise", said Surinderpal Kumar, CEO of Addteq.

Over the past couple of years, Enreap has experienced 35%+ YoY growth and more than doubled its headcount. Along with new service offerings, the company has formed new partnerships with Principals like monday.com, Micro Focus, JetBrains, Planview, and JFrog. Enreap is now working with large-scale enterprises on their transformation initiatives and also helping them set up Offshore Development Centers. It has expanded its operations internationally and set up bases in Singapore and Dubai.

This growth reflects the maturing adoption and optimization of emerging technologies and DevOps & SRE principles in enterprises, and Enreap is committed to helping them ensure the success of their transformation strategies.

About Enreap

Enreap helps customers do DevOps and ALM better. We help clients realize greater returns on their investments in Digital Transformation and Operations. We use frameworks and tools that orchestrate and optimize Software Delivery & IT Projects & Operations to help our clients achieve operational delivery excellence.

Enreap offers services in Consulting, Solution Design and Implementation, Managed Services, and 24x7 Global Tech Support. For more information, please visit https://www.enreap.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912478/Addteq_APAC.jpg

Media Contact:

Kamini Yadav

kamini.yadav@enreap.com

Marketing Specialist

Enreap

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addteq-apac-announces-rebranding-changes-name-to-enreap-301638434.html

SOURCE Addteq APAC