MACAU, October 3 - With the great support from the Central Government, the Macao SAR is granted the opportunity to join the China manned space programme by selecting candidate(s) to be trained as a payload specialist who will undertake science research and experiments in space and operate the space laboratory equipment.

The launching of the payload specialist selection programme in Macao has fully reflected to the special administrative region the care and support from the Central Government. The whole programme is comprised of three stages: first round, second round and final selection. The Macao SAR Government has kicked off the enrollment process. Application starts from today and ends till 17 October 2022.

The basic requirements for the target candidates are Chinese nationals aged 30 to 45 who are permanent residents of the Macao SAR who have had a doctoral degree and have engaged themselves with at least 3 years in the research fields of medicine, biology, psychology, physics or chemistry, mechanical or electrical engineering, astronomy and other disciplines. The candidates should also have good health conditions.

The programme is organized by the China Manned Space Agency, executed by the China Astronaut Research and Training Center and coordinated by the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council. The co-organizers in Macao are the Civil Aviation Authority of Macao SAR, the Education and Youth Development Bureau of Macao SAR and the Health Bureau of Macao SAR.

All published information can be found on the special session entitled “Payload Specialist Selection Programme in Macao” of the official website of the Civil Aviation Authority, with the following hyperlink https://www.aacm.gov.mo/index.php?r=selection/index&pageid=221, or scan the QR code.

The three co-organizers jointly held a press conference today at the multi-function room of the Office of the Civil Aviation Authority. The conference chair were the President of the Civil Aviation Authority of Macao SAR, Mr. Chan Weng Hong, the Department Head of Tertiary Education of Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR, Mr. Carlos Roberto Xavier, and Aviation Medical Assessor of the Health Bureau of the Macao SAR, Dr. Wong Wai Lap.