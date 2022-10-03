LEO Pharma Launches AD Days Around the World Campaign to Raise Awareness of the Impact of Atopic Dermatitis Across Cultures

In partnership with Global patient advocate Ashley Ann Lora, AD Days Around the World explores the impact of atopic dermatitis (AD) on the lives of individuals around the world living with this chronic and debilitating skin disease

LEO Pharma A/S, a global leader in medical dermatology, today launched AD Days Around the World, a global disease awareness campaign that highlights the experiences of people living with atopic dermatitis (AD) – the most common form of eczema.1 In collaboration with patient advocacy organizations in France, Italy, Germany and Spain, the campaign shares real patient stories to educate and inform people living with AD that regardless of nationality or culture, there is hope to triumph over adversity, despite common everyday challenges.

The campaign features Global patient advocate Ashley Ann Lora, who travels from the United States to France, Italy, Germany and Spain to meet with and document the emotionally compelling stories of four women – Marjolaine, Laura, Julia and África – who are living with AD, each at a different stage in their life. Through in-depth interviews, the documentary-style videos show audiences what it is like to live with and navigate the challenges associated with AD, and showcase how each of these resilient women has found peace, joy and empowerment over time. Their shared experiences and advice are as inspirational as they are informative.

"People don't see eczema as a big deal, but it can cause so much suffering," explained Ashley Ann Lora. "My hope is that the experiences shared through these stories will help people living with AD feel seen, heard and connected to others around the world with this condition. I also hope these personal stories help others gain a better understanding of their own eczema and their relationship with this condition. People living with AD don't have to suffer; there are resources to help manage the condition and ways to enjoy life alongside it."

"Atopic dermatitis is about more than just skin, and you never know where you might find your healing. For me, discovering dance and movement therapy transformed the way I see my eczema and today is a very important part of how I manage my condition," said Marjolaine, a patient advocate living in France. "It is not one size fits all and different things will work for different people. I hope that my story will help others battling with atopic dermatitis to find what works for them."

The campaign offers access to these inspiring stories through www.ADDaysAroundTheWorld.com. Patients living with AD can watch the full video series featuring each patient advocate, learn more about AD, download a discussion guide to help facilitate better conversations with their healthcare professionals and access information about local patient advocacy organizations in each country.

"LEO Pharma is proud to have the opportunity to work with these inspiring patient advocates on AD Days Around the World. We know dermatology goes beyond the skin, and in our industry, we have the responsibility to see the whole patient when it comes to care," said Christophe Bourdon Chief Executive Officer, LEO Pharma A/S. "Our hope is that through this campaign, and the inspiring stories of África, Laura, Julia and Marjolaine, other people living with AD realize there is life beyond an AD diagnosis and resources available to help them manage their skin condition."

About atopic dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease characterized by intense itch and eczematous lesions.2 Atopic dermatitis is the result of skin barrier dysfunction and immune dysregulation, leading to chronic inflammation.3

About Ashley Ann Lora

Global patient advocate and campaign host Ashley Ann Lora has been living with AD for more than 25 years. As a passionate global advocate, she uses the power of vulnerability to speak up for patients and advises on the needs of the AD community. Through her social platform, she is able to connect with others to share her journey of living with AD and provide hope and optimism for others.

About LEO Pharma

LEO Pharma is a global company dedicated to advancing the standard of care for the benefit of people with skin conditions, their families and society. Founded in 1908 and majority owned by the LEO Foundation, LEO Pharma has devoted decades of research and development to advance the science of dermatology, and today, the company offers a wide range of therapies for all disease severities. LEO Pharma is headquartered in Denmark with a global team of 5,200 people, serving millions of patients across the world. In 2021, the company generated net sales of DKK 9,957 million.

References

