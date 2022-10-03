PainWorth Expands Their Free Tool Offerings For Personal Injury Victims

Personal injury online assistant PainWorth is adding to the free online tools they offer. Aimed at people dealing with car accidents and other personal injury claims, these free tools will be added to the others they already offer.

PainWorth was founded in 2019 by Mike Zouhri. After becoming the victim of a hit-and-run at the hands of a drunk driver, Mike had to begin the process of working with a personal injury lawyer. Instead of the straightforward process he was hoping for as he dealt with his injuries, he found instead that he was in for a long and confusing battle with no end in sight.

Mike knew there had to be a better solution for people who were the victims of incidents like the one he dealt with. With the help of his co-founders, he created PainWorth to begin fixing the broken legal field. Together, they’re working to make the process of getting an insurance settlement easier for personal injury victims, especially those that can’t find or afford to pay a lawyer.

A mission to help as many people as possible

Since being founded at the end of 2019, PainWorth has helped personal injury victims with over $200 million in claims. They aim to assist with everything from the calculating what your personal injury claim is worth to providing advice on how to deal with insurance companies.

Often personal injury victims lose wages from not being able to work. Meanwhile, the medical bills they face from dealing with their injuries continue to rise.

The last thing that personal injury victims need is to have to try to handle all of the steps of their insurance claim on their own.

Free tools to help everyone

PainWorth is setting out to completely simplify the process with a skillfully developed AI that handles all the work and makes it easy and quick to get a settlement offer. In just a few steps, PainWorth calculates everything and helps the personal injury victim focus on their healing.

The personal injury victim simply goes to the PainWorth site and explains what happened with the AI’s guided forms. Then the AI calculates the claim, from lost wages to medical bills and more. A custom report is provided for free, and everything is now ready for them to ask the insurance company for a settlement.

PainWorth wants to ensure everyone can get help, and as such, they offer multiple free tools. Not only do they have a free calculator that determines how much money a personal injury victim should receive, but they also now offer tools to:

- Sign up to receive free accident medical benefits

- See who was at-fault for a car accident

- Contact the other party’s insurance company

- File a complaint against an insurance company

PainWorth takes on all these difficult parts so that the personal injury victim doesn’t have to, providing multiple free services that give personal injury victims a break.

Conclusion

When it comes to personal injury, often, the victim needs to take time to heal and rest.

The last thing they need is to have to be dealing with constant phone calls from insurance companies, high legal fees from lawyers, and the worry of not being able to make up lost wages or pay medical bills.

PainWorth’s founder, as a car accident victim himself, understands this better than anyone and has created the PainWorth personal injury settlement tool to save others from what he had to go through.

