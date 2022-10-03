Cornerstone Retirement Solutions Helps Pre-Retirees Create Rock-Solid Future-Proof Retirement Plans

Cornerstone Retirement Solution is a premier American retirement planning firm led by distinguished fiduciary advisor, Derek Colton.

Retirement was meant to be a time of tranquility with fewer duties and obligations and all the time in the world to enjoy long walks, landscapes, newly acquired hobbies, and time with the retiree’s family. However, several risks loom around the corner. Lower paychecks, market fluctuations, and rising costs of living and healthcare are just some of them.

Cornerstone Retirement Solutions is a “financial institution that’s not institutional”, a firm that is committed to helping its clients create robust retirement plans capable of withstanding the ebbs and flows of market cycles.

The company is headed by Derek Colton as its founder and president. Derek is one of America’s best-selling authors, host of the long-running Safe Money Radio Show, and an experienced fiduciary advisor on a mission to help his clients SWAN (sleep well at night)!

Cornerstone Retirement Solutions offers a broad spectrum of professional retirement planning services, encompassing but not limited to estate planning, retirement income planning, asset protection, extended care solutions, and more.

Retirement income is one of Derek’s specialties; he has helped innumerable Americans from all walks of life “protect and grow their hard-earned retirement money”.

Derek leverages the combined experience of his team when creating custom retirement plans for his clients. Some of the USA’s finest advisors and retirement professionals form the core team of Cornerstone Retirement Solutions, including Skylar Anderson, Chad Kopser, David McBride, Kevin Calvey, Katelyn Garcia, and many others.

What separates CRS from contemporary retirement planning firms and agencies is its client-centric approach. Striving to ensure each client can mitigate the risks of life in retirement.

“At Cornerstone Retirement Solutions, we design, implement and manage comprehensive strategies that provide our clients with dignity, independence, and peace of mind during their retirement years,” said Derek.

