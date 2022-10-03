Located At The Centre Of The Traditional Business District, Impeccably Designed Brand-New Condominium Has Been Inaugurated

TMW Maxwell, an internationally renowned group of developers launches another new project which comes along with amenities and facilities that are unlikely to be found in any other project.

TMW Maxwell is developed by world-renowned developers, including Chip Eng Seng, Seng HaiYi, and Chuan Holdings Limited. Chip Eng Seng has been a local firm in the property development market for decades. Before TMW, Maxwell Condo developers completed multiple projects. The few notables are Park Infina at Wee Nam, Grandeur Park Residences, Parc Clematis, The Ganzania, and Park Colonial. The project is suitable for both investors and homestayers.

It is a brand-new mixed development situated in the business centre of Tanjong Pagar. It was formerly known as Maxwell House and has now been acquired by the developers through a joint venture at $276.8 million. Top architects from around the world beautifully design condominiums. The project potentially consists of four different units, one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom, and four bedroom premium. The condo also covers up to twenty of the gross floor area for commercial use. This means that homeowners can access everything and wouldn't even need to go beyond the project's walls to get something.

Nonetheless, the project is surrounded by multiple shopping malls and eateries. Within walking distance of a few minutes, homeowners can access Maxwell Food Centre, Tanjong Pagar Plaza Hawker, and Amoy Street Food Centre. Regarding shopping options, it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that the TMW Maxwell Condo homeowners are a little spoiled. Within minutes they have access to all the luxury shopping malls, Including Marina Bay Sands, Raffles City Shoppers Centre, People's Park Complex, Funan Digital Life Mall, China Square, Liang Court and many others.

The ideal location of the condos gives it an edge over the others. It is exceptionally well connected with a total of eight different MRT stations. Within a one-kilometre walk, residents have access to five different lines that connect all of Singapore. It includes North-South Line, Downtown Line, Thompson East-Coast Line, North-East Line, and East-West line.

There are many different financing options at TMW Maxwell. Potential buyers can calculate the pricing and rental yield at the pricing and rental yield calculator available on the website. MAS has a strict policy on home loans, and it is better to identify the estimated loan value as soon as possible. The team at TMW Maxwell will assist the interested buyers with the process throughout the journey.

TMW Maxwell Showflat is not situated at the actual site and can be booked for visitation. To register an appointment, kindly fill out the form at the website or call the contact number.

