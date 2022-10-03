Submit Release
News Search

There were 319 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,306 in the last 365 days.

A Highly Talented Music Video Producer Stray Tablet's Recent Release Another Tide Scores Big While Winning At Ten International Film Festivals

The music released Another Tide scores big and has won at a dozen film festivals.

Stray Tablet is a highly competent music video director, producer, composer, and actor, winning over a dozen international film festivals due to his undeniable skills and zeal for music. He has been inclined towards making animated music videos for his band, hoping to work on soundtracks for other filmmakers. While working in the studio, he released multiple nationally released albums in the blues genre, which qualified him to vote at the Grammy Awards. Stray Tablet recently produced a music video titled Another Tide that was successful as both a song and a video.

The music video has garnered the attention of many people, leaving them hooked on the song and video. Many people have expressed positive feedback about the video, comparing it to the early days of MTV and something Terry Gilliam would have done. Several film festivals have given Another Tide a Music Video Award Winner certificate, including Indie Gathering International Film Festival, Airflix Film Festival, NYC Independent Film Festival, Cine play International Film Festival, Critics' Choice International Film Festival, The Filmmaker's Space Film Festival, and Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival.

Since the music video direction field is highly competitive, Stray Tablet has a vast knowledge and understanding of cinematography, lighting and editing that makes him stand out from the competition. His artistic ability, creativity, leadership skills, time-management skills, and proficiency in using cutting-edge video recording equipment and editing software make him the most suitable music producer and director in his profession.

His music is widely available on several platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, SoundCloud, and IMDb.

For further information, click on the website https://mythaxis.com/2022/09/19/stray-tablet-and-another-tide/.

IMDB: https://imdb.me/danielscottwhite

Song: https://youtu.be/zvEGAFAzarc

Media Contact
Company Name:

Mythaxis Review


Contact Person:

Daniel Scott White


Email:Send Email
Country:

United States


Website:https://mythaxis.com/

You just read:

A Highly Talented Music Video Producer Stray Tablet's Recent Release Another Tide Scores Big While Winning At Ten International Film Festivals

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.