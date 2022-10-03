A Highly Talented Music Video Producer Stray Tablet's Recent Release Another Tide Scores Big While Winning At Ten International Film Festivals

The music released Another Tide scores big and has won at a dozen film festivals.

Stray Tablet is a highly competent music video director, producer, composer, and actor, winning over a dozen international film festivals due to his undeniable skills and zeal for music. He has been inclined towards making animated music videos for his band, hoping to work on soundtracks for other filmmakers. While working in the studio, he released multiple nationally released albums in the blues genre, which qualified him to vote at the Grammy Awards. Stray Tablet recently produced a music video titled Another Tide that was successful as both a song and a video.

The music video has garnered the attention of many people, leaving them hooked on the song and video. Many people have expressed positive feedback about the video, comparing it to the early days of MTV and something Terry Gilliam would have done. Several film festivals have given Another Tide a Music Video Award Winner certificate, including Indie Gathering International Film Festival, Airflix Film Festival, NYC Independent Film Festival, Cine play International Film Festival, Critics' Choice International Film Festival, The Filmmaker's Space Film Festival, and Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival.

Since the music video direction field is highly competitive, Stray Tablet has a vast knowledge and understanding of cinematography, lighting and editing that makes him stand out from the competition. His artistic ability, creativity, leadership skills, time-management skills, and proficiency in using cutting-edge video recording equipment and editing software make him the most suitable music producer and director in his profession.

His music is widely available on several platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, SoundCloud, and IMDb.

For further information, click on the website https://mythaxis.com/2022/09/19/stray-tablet-and-another-tide/.

IMDB: https://imdb.me/danielscottwhite

Song: https://youtu.be/zvEGAFAzarc

Media Contact

Mythaxis Review

Daniel Scott White

United States