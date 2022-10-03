Cloud Migration Service Market Shows Huge Demand and Future Scope Including Top Players | 2027

Cloud Migration Services Industry

The adoption of the latest technologies such as cloud solutions, mobility, Big Data, & social media by organizations is driving the regional market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cloud migration service market size was pegged at $88.46 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $515.83 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 24.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in the need for business agility & automation, ease in the deployment of applications with a pay-as-you-go model, and a rise in demand for cloud migration in business continuity fuel the growth of the global cloud migration services market.

On the other hand, vendor lock-in and enterprise application's cloud compatibility & cloud interoperability impede the growth to some extent. However, the surge in cloud expenditure and the requirement for lower CAPEX and OPEX are expected to create new opportunities in the industry.

﻿The global cloud migration services market is analyzed across service type, application, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region. By service type, the managed services segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the professional services segment would manifest a CAGR of 25.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 326 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5814

By application, the infrastructure management segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. At the same time, the security & compliance management segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the highest share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global cloud migration services market. The region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2027. The other two regions analyzed in the report include North America and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global cloud migration services market report include Cisco Systems, Inc., VMware Inc., DXC Technology, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), RiverMeadow Software, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., NTT DATA Corporation, and Rackspace Hosting Inc. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Covid-19 scenario-

• The Covid-19 pandemic led to the huge adoption of an agile business continuity plan, while cloud adoption also became "a new normal" for organizations looking for an all-in-one execution of a "work from home" strategy.

• Apprehending the advantages such as abridged cost, enriched efficiency, and convenience, the IT & telecommunications industry has augmented the migration process and enabled multi-cloud environments.

• Simultaneously, many cloud service providers have come up with attractive cloud migration strategies, which in turn has created several opportunities for the leading market players.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5814

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Cloud Robotics Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us and is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.