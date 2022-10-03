Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Market Will Hit $7.0 Billion by 2030

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) Market Growth

The carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) market sees heavy growth potential with support from investments and government initiatives.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in demand for CO2-EOR techniques, growing focus on reducing CO2 emissions and government support drive the growth of the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) market. However, decreasing crude oil prices and high cost of carbon capture & sequestration restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, large number of upcoming projects in the Asia-Pacific region and continuous investments in developing innovative capturing technologies present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

By technology, the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) market is studied across pre-combustion capture, oxy-fuel combustion capture, and post-combustion capture. The post-combustion capture segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to surge in adoption of this technology from coal and gas power generation plants across the globe to capture the carbon and to reduce the carbon foot print. The post-combustion capture segment dominated the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market with more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2020.

Based on service, the capture segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the storage segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2030.

By end-use industry, the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) market is studied across oil & gas, power generation, iron & steel, chemical & petrochemical, cement, and others. The oil & gas segment emerged as a leader in 2020, owing to surge in consumption of carbon dioxide for enhanced oil recovery. The oil & gas industry segment dominated the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market with more than half of the total market share in 2020.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Europe is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

The major players studied and profiled in the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) industry are Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Fluor Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Linde Plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, JGC Holdings Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, Aker Solutions, Honeywell International Inc., and Halliburton. Other players operating in this market include C-Capture Ltd., Tandem Technical, Carbicrete, Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric, Total S.A., and Equinor ASA.

Key findings of the study

In 2020, North America dominated the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market with around 42.5% share, in terms of revenue.

Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.4% in terms of revenue.

The capture service segment dominated the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market with 70.0% of the share in terms of revenue.

The post-combustion capture segment dominated the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market with around 45.8% of the share in terms of revenue.

The oxy-fuel combustion capture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.4% in terms of revenue.

The oil & gas segment dominated the global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market with 57.6% of the share in terms of revenue.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered power plants and natural gas processing plants, which in turn, affected the CCUS market.

The lockdown caused the delay for the upcoming projects across commercial sectors such as cement plants, chemical plants, and others, which has affected the growth of the CCUS market at a very small scale.

However, the global situation is getting better at a slow & steady pace, and the market is anticipated to revive soon.

