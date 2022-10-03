Submit Release
News Search

There were 319 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,264 in the last 365 days.

ENDEAVOUR’S OPERATIONS IN BURKINA FASO UNAFFECTED BY THE CURRENT POLITICAL SITUATION

/EIN News/ -- ENDEAVOUR’S OPERATIONS IN BURKINA FASO UNAFFECTED BY THE CURRENT POLITICAL SITUATION

London, 3 October 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) announces that its operations in Burkina Faso are not affected by the recent political events.

The Company continues to monitor the situation and will provide further updates if appropriate.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio

VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com 		Brunswick Group LLP

Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates.

Endeavour is listed on the London and the Toronto Stock Exchanges, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

ENDEAVOUR’S OPERATIONS IN BURKINA FASO UNAFFECTED BY THE CURRENT POLITICAL SITUATION

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.