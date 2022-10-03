Proactive news headlines including Apollo Minerals, Xantippe Resources, West Wits Mining and Core Lithium

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Apollo Minerals Ltd (ASX:AON) is advancing the discovery and development of large-scale, near-surface resources at the Kroussou Zinc-Lead Project in Gabon. Click here

Xantippe Resources Ltd (ASX:XTC, OTC:XTCPF) has started a geophysical exploration program at Carachi Lithium Brine Project in the lithium-rich province of Catamarca, Argentina, aimed at identifying the extent of the lithium brine reservoir. Click here

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) has strengthened its board skillset with the appointment of experienced mining analyst Warwick Grigor as a non-executive director. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has raised $100 million through a strongly supported placement to accelerate growth initiatives at the flagship Finniss Lithium Project, near Darwin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Click here

Aruma Resources Ltd (ASX:AAJ) has bolstered its exploration expertise through the appointment of veteran geologist Glenn Grayson as chief operating officer. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) is set to become Australia’s first ASX-listed net-zero gold miner following the signing of an early works agreement for an industry-leading off-grid hybrid power station. Click here

Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) has kicked off its mining licence and environmental permitting process, setting the stage for production at the San José Lithium Project in Extremadura, Spain. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has completed the first sale of spodumene direct shipping ore (DSO) from its Finniss Project near Darwin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Click here

Ionic Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:IXR, OTC:IXRRF) has been accepted as a participant member of the United Nations Global Compact – the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. Click here

MetalsGrove Mining Ltd (ASX:MGA) has kicked off a detailed surface mapping program ahead of drilling at its Bruce Rare Earths Prospect in the Northern Territory. Click here

Frontier Energy Ltd (ASX:FHE) has appointed highly experienced hydrogen expert Sam Lee Mohan as managing director to guide the company toward green hydrogen production. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has reached a native title agreement with the Tjiwarl Aboriginal Corporation (Tijwarl AC), cementing an important partnership as the gold stock advances its namesake project in WA’s northeastern Goldfields. Click here

Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML)’s 30.4%-owned Red Fox Resources Pty Ltd has set the drills turning at the Eveleigh Zinc Project in the Georgetown district of northeast Queensland to test potential BHT lead-zinc-silver style mineralisation. Click here

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) has released new data demonstrating the potential of its second focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor AMP886 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Click here

Future Metals NL (ASX:FME, AIM:FME) has raised £500,000 (A$872,296) from high-net-worth investors in the UK to boost liquidity and market presence on its London Stock Exchange (AIM) listing. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) says an ongoing review of historical data from the company’s 100%-owned Bangemall Projects, in the Gascoyne region of WA, has helped it pick out several new targets, including a diamondiferous lamproite at the Blue Bar prospect. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) is making strong progress with development well permitting at the Galactica-Pegasus Helium Project in Las Animas County, Colorado. Click here

Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has embarked on a cobalt-focused drilling campaign at the Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) Project’s East Zone in Far West New South Wales. Click here

Euro Manganese Inc (ASX:EMN, TSX-V:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) has teamed up with Nano One® Materials Corp to validate its manganese metal, demonstrating it can be used as feedstock In Nano One’s metal to cathode active material (M2CAM) initiative. Click here

