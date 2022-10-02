UZBEKISTAN, October 2 - The President of Uzbekistan identifies priority areas for further enhancing the partnership with the World Bank

On September 30, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a World Bank delegation led by Vice President Anna Bjerde, who arrived in Uzbekistan on a working visit.

The practical aspects of further developing the strategic partnership of Uzbekistan with this authoritative international financial institution, as well as the expansion of interaction in promoting the program of the most important socio-economic reforms in the country were considered.

The Head of the state sincerely congratulated Anna Bjerde and the World Bank team on the 30th anniversary of fruitful cooperation.

The high dynamics and effectiveness of the partnership in recent years were emphasized. Over this period, the portfolio of joint projects increased almost 4 times and exceeded $8 billion.

Over the past year alone, following the roadmap, the World Bank approved the financing of 6 priority projects worth $1 billion in agriculture, energy, ecology, the financial sector and other areas.

With the active support of the Bank, Uzbekistan is currently successfully implementing complex transformations in the agricultural, energy and transport sectors. The World Bank adopted the Country Program until 2026, which is synchronized with the Development Strategy of New Uzbekistan.

Vice President Anna Bjerde praised the progress of reforms in Uzbekistan and reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to further enhancing the comprehensive partnership.

Readiness was emphasized for further expansion of expert and financial support to accelerate transformations in key areas, such as improving the standard of living in rural areas, privatizing state-owned enterprises, transforming agriculture, increasing the energy efficiency of the economy, modernizing education and healthcare, improving the business environment and investment climate.

The main attention was paid to issues of assistance in the implementation of strategic regional projects aimed at ensuring stability and sustainable development in Central Asia.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the adoption of an updated roadmap to enhance the partnership between Uzbekistan and the World Bank in key areas.

Source: UzA