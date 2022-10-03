JCB Launches Kiwami Experience Exclusive Program

Offering the premium and authentic Japanese experiences exclusive to JCB Ultimate cardholders

TOKYO & JAKARTA, Oct 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - PT. JCB International Indonesia, the subsidiary of JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, launched the Kiwami Experience program for JCB Ultimate card holders. The program takes card holders to explore and experience the aspects of Japanese lifestyle, which is represented by the word "KIWAMI" in Japanese that means ultimate or the topmost.

The launch event of the Kiwami Experience Program by JCB was also attended by JCB Bank Partners, Kiwami Restaurant & Hotel Partners, JTB Indonesia and Nana Mirdad at The Legian Seminyak, Bali.

JCB Ultimate card holders can enjoy exclusive services & special benefits such as complimentary dishes at various fine dining Japanese restaurants in Jakarta and Bali, as well as numerous perks during their stay in 5-star hotels in Bali, for example, complimentary lunch or dinner, afternoon tea and discounts for spa facilities. The finest services including airport pickups to hotels, airport assistant and concierge services can also be enjoyed through the JCB Kiwami Experience program.

Takumi Takahashi, President Director of PT. JCB International Indonesia, said that "JCB holds an omotenashi principle which encourages hospitality by serving customers earnestly. Through this program, we aim to give unparalleled and memorable experiences to JCB Ultimate card holders to delight in authentic Japanese lifestyle. We are also optimistic about seeing more and more customers benefit from the services that we provide, which means that JCB contributes to the economic recovery, particularly in Indonesia."

Japan has various interesting aspects to talk about, for traditions that have stemmed in the society's lifestyle add uniqueness and lasting impression to whatever is done there. For example, for Japanese cuisine, there are always traditions, philosophies, and aesthetics within the preparation process of any dish. The Kiwami Ultimate program offers customers assorted authentic Japanese food that they can experience first-hand, such as trying out omakase-style restaurants of which dishes are personally chosen by the chef, seeing first-hand Teppanyaki cooking techniques that are full of attractions. Restaurants that take part in this program in Jakarta include Sumire, Ritz Jurin, Sushi Ippachi, Shabusen, and Honzen Jakarta. Meanwhile, there are also participating restaurants such as Tenkai, Izakaya by Oku, Honzen Bali, Shiro, Nagisa Izakaya and Hamabe in Bali. For more information, visit here; https://hotel.kura2bus.com/page/kiwami.

Other than the finest Japanese traditions and cuisines, we also offer inclusive promotions at relaxation facilities in 5-star hotels in Bali, such as The Apurva Kempinski Bali, The Legian Seminyak, Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran, Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, The Villas at Ayana Resort, Six Senses Uluwatu, Andaz Bali, Amankila, The Mulia Resort, Como Uma Canggu, The Trans Resort Bali, and Hoshinoya Bali. For more information, visit here; https://hotel.kura2bus.com/page/kiwami.

"The launching of the Kiwami Experience Program by JCB Indonesia is expected to provide unforgettable experiences for JCB Ultimate card holders and fulfil their longing for Japan under travel restrictions during the pandemic. The Kiwami Ultimate program was launched first in Indonesia, and it will be expanded to Japan, Singapore, and other ASEAN countries," Takumi Takahashi stated.

About JCB and JCB Indonesia

JCB is a prime global payment brand, and the leading issuer and acquirer of credit cards in Japan. In 1961, JCB launched the card business in Japan and expanded its business worldwide in 1981. JCB's holder network covers approximately 39 million merchants in the world. The JCB Card was launched in Asian countries and regions with more than 140 million cardmembers. As a part of its international growth strategy, JCB has established alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to accelerate the expansion of its merchant coverage and member card base.

In Indonesia, JCB Indonesia has partnered with seven largest banks: BCA, BNI, BRI, CIMB NIAGA, DANAMON, MANDIRI, and MAYBANK, which offers multiple perks and cross-country services. As a provider of comprehensive payment solutions, JCB is committed to giving the best, relevant, and high-quality services and products to all customers around the world. For further information, please visit: www.id.jcb/id/

