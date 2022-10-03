Mainframe Market Overview at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2031 | Research Report

Mainframe Market

Rising demand for high-performance computing, an increase in large data sets, & the development of the IoT landscape are fueling the mainframe market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global mainframe market size was valued at $2,094.12 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $2,906.61 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Mainframes play a crucial role in business-critical applications to handle a large number of databases and transaction volumes and are considered ideal solutions for increasing trends in the digital business environment. An increase in the IoT landscape, the surge in the number of large data, and a rise in demand for high-performance computing mainframe environments boost the mainframe market growth.

However, certain factors such as high costs, and shortage of mainframe skills restrain the growth of the mainframe industry. Various key players have been upgrading and launching new mainframe solutions to offer innovative solutions across different industry verticals and also give a competitive edge to each other in the market. For instance, Fujitsu updated its GS21 series of mainframe products and launched the product named Fujitsu Server GS21 3600 model group and the Fujitsu Server GS21 3400 model group.

The new offerings are known to have 20% better CPU performance compared to the previous models while reducing the space required for the equipment to about 40% at the same time. Such improvements have been enabling business verticals to tackle the expanded data volumes and advancements of digitalization.

According to market analysis, the Z systems accounted for the global mainframe market share in 2017, as these systems are widely adopted by different industry verticals, including government, banking, and insurance owing to their exceptional benefits such as cost savings, high reliability, and sharper focus.

Furthermore, the GS series and other mainframes are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rise in the shift toward domestic player products, which makes it a major mainframe market opportunity. For instance, companies such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Inspur Co. Ltd. have partnered with several bank IT departments for mainframe installations.

The global mainframe industry was led by the BFSI industry in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the retail segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate. A study has shown that around 23 of the 25 top U.S. retailers run on mainframe systems, which is further expected to face higher demand in the upcoming years and is considered as a major opportunity for the market.

In 2017, the global mainframe market was dominated by North America and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market in this region include high mainframe spending among financial organizations and the retail industry supported by rising in the number of online transactions and an increase in the adoption of mainframes.

However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the rise in ICT spending among government and BFSI industry in developing countries in the region. In addition, well-established IT & telecom industry in the region possesses significant growth capabilities.

