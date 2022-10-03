Point of Care [POC] Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Business Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecast 2030

Point of care diagnostics market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Point of care diagnostics industry generated $29.47 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $55.27 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, rheumatism, and cancer and several supportive initiatives implemented by government and non-government organizations drive the growth of the global point of care diagnostics (POC) market. However, stringent government regulations for approval of POC diagnostic devices and reimbursement issues restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in POC diagnostic devices and advent of home-based POC devices present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Johnson and Johnson

• Sysmex Corporation

• Nova Biomedical

• Danaher Corporation

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• bioMrieux SA

• Abbott Laboratories

• Siemens AG

• Hoffmann La Roche Ltd

• Sinocare Inc.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/161

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• Owing to surge in the prevalence of Covid-19 infection across the world, the demand for point of care diagnostics kits such as Covid-19 rapid kits for detection of coronavirus increased. This led to the market growth during the pandemic.

• Development activities of various testing and monitoring kits increased considerably. However, lockdown restrictions and supply chain disruptions posed challenges in distribution and created a supply-chain gap.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/161

Based on end user, the professional diagnostic centers segment held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global point of care diagnostics market, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to access to novel diagnostic technologies, improvement in healthcare coverage, and affordability. However, the research laboratories segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to surge in prevalence of various chronic and infectious diseases globally.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global point of care diagnostics market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to surge in Covid-19 cases in the U.S. and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This is due to development of healthcare infrastructure and high prevalence of chronic and targeted diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and others.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Orphan Drugs Market

Allergy Treatment Market

𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

Singapore Ulcerative Colitis Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-ulcerative-colitis-market.html

Singapore MRI Systems Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-mri-systems-market-revenue.html

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.