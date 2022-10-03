Insomnia Market Size Demand for its End-Products to Increase at a Higher Rate in Developing Countries | AMR

Insomnia market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insomnia Market was estimated at $4.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in the prevalence of different types of sleep disorders such as insomnia and parasomnias, rise in mental depression and other painful conditions, advancements in non-pharmacological therapy for sleep, and new product launches drive the growth of the global insomnia market. On the other hand, long-term consumption of some medication for chronic disease treatment possesses some side effects, which are believed to affect the patient’s quality of sleep. This factor restrains the market growth to some extent. However, surge in the number of insomnia centers and sleep diagnostic centers is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key market players analyzed in the global insomnia market report include Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, Eisai, Co. Ltd., Sanofi, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Minerva Neurosciences Inc., Zydus Cadila, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and Viatris (Mylan NV). These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The outbreak of the pandemic resulted in job losses for many people which caused depression and stress in people, which in turn increased the demand for insomnia drugs, thus driving the market growth.

• This trend is likely to continue till the pandemic is completely over

The global insomnia market is analyzed across therapy type and region. Based on therapy type, the pharmacological therapy segment contributed to 96.9% of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The pharmacological therapy segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period.

