WFIS Paces to Unveil Indonesia's Most Advanced FSI Show

World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) 2022 - Indonesia, a two-day mega scale event, will shed light on Indonesia's poised financial services market, all the while facilitating collaboration between the technology vendors and the top financial organizations.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, Oct 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - With Indonesia darting to incorporate the latest technology innovations in FSI, the country's fintech is expected to generate $8.6 billion revenue by 2025. The move is further getting bolstered by Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) that is bringing favorable regulatory changes and has even launched "Master Plan for the Indonesian Financial Services Sector (MPSJKI) 2021-2025".

To support Indonesia in powering an inclusive Financial Services & Insurance industry, Tradepass is hosting the 11th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) at Hotel Mulia Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia on 4 - 5 October 2022.

The event so far has drawn an array of the most spectacular technology providers to showcase their cutting-edge solutions from their exclusive exhibition booth on the event days. The list includes TigerGraph, Newgen, ExtraHop, Resulticks, SEON, Incode, Backbase, PT NEC Indonesia, Solace, Hazelcast, Perfios Software Solution, Freshworks, Weefer, Credgenics, PT CRIF Lembaga Informasi Keuangan, Provenir, 8x8, Feedzai, Teleperformance Indonesia, AI Rudder, M2P, Finastra, IT Group Indonesia, Outsystems, Perkasa and Mambu.

In a statement issued, following TigerGraph's participation announcement, Herfini Haryono (Country Director Indonesia, TigerGraph) expressed, "Graph technology is increasingly viewed as a gamechanger in the financial services space. With a projected transaction value of USD125 billion for digital payments in Indonesia by 2027, there is an urgent need to bolster fraud prevention and detection as well as data risk assessment capabilities to help companies lower costs of payment fraud, uncover latent fraud patterns and deliver holistic customer experiences. Deep-link analytics, when combined with AI and Machine Learning, will be indispensable to financial institutions and fintech players that require real-time insights to improve and strengthen internal security procedures."

WFIS 2022 - Indonesia, will also host over 500 technology and business heads from the leading Banks, Insurance & Micro-Finance institutions across the country who will explore the ideal technology solutions for their firms at the event's Exhibition Hall. They will also get a chance to take back the latest industry intel shared by the most inspirational thought leaders comprising the best minds from FSI.

During an interview, the Co-Founder and CEO of Credgenics, Rishabh Goel gave a very interesting fact about the industry, he mentioned, "We have observed that more than 50% of the collections in retail loans can be completed through digital and automated mode, without any need for manual effort intervention. However, this potential has been underutilized due to the lack of a modern, digital-first and analytical approach. We are changing this by working with lenders across India and South East Asia to make their debt collections digital, data-driven, and customer-centric. We are excited to be a part of WFIS Indonesia and looking forward to engaging with the industry leaders over the two days."

The event will power two knowledge-packed days filled with insightful presentations on the most pressing industry topics, deep dive panel discussions with the leading thought leaders, live showcase of the best fintech solutions and abundant networking opportunities.

Francesco-Strobbe, Lead Financial Sector Economist, The World Bank is of the opinion, this summit provides an excellent opportunity to bring together financial institutions, regulators and other stakeholders to exchange perspectives and discuss the future direction of the financial services industry in Indonesia. This is critical to ensure that financial institutions continue to support the real sector, facilitate the transition towards a green economy, and explore new technologies to disburse inclusive finance."

Some of the confirmed speakers for the event include IMANSYAH, Deputy Commissioner of OJK Institute and Digital Finance, OJK, TRIYONO GANI, Executive Director Digital Finance, Innovation Group, OJK; RITESH VARMA, Global Head and Vice President for Business Solutions Group, Newgen Software; DANIEL CHU, Vice President of Systems Engineering, APJ, ExtraHop Networks; MANI GOPALARATNAM, CEO & CTO, Resulticks; GHULAM IMADUDDIN, Director, Solutions Engineering, TigerGraph; KAIJIE HO, Senior Account Executive, SEON; RISHABH GOEL, Co-Founder and CEO, Credgenics and many others.

Some of the crucial topics from the event include, 'Making Debt Collections Digital, Data-driven and Customer-centric', 'Defining An XDR Strategy', 'Data Driven CX in a Transformed World', 'Neo-Banks', 'Cloud Banking Platform', 'Building an AI Powered Bank' and many others.

Organizer and CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Jena expressed, "At a time when Indonesia is geared up to establish financial inclusion in the country, World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) will be of paramount importance as not only it will bring the latest developments from the industry to the fore but will also foster collaboration between the public and private sector."

For more information about the event, log on to: https://indonesia.worldfis.com/

About Tradepass

Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.

As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

Media contact:

Shrinkhal Sharad

PR & Communication Lead

shrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com

+ (91) 80 6166 4401

Tradepass

Source: Tradepass

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.