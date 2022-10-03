Read more about Carr Praises Ruling Dismissing all of Fair Fight’s False Allegations of Voter Suppression in 2018 Election

Submit Release
ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr praises today’s ruling dismissing all of Fair Fight’s false allegations of voter suppression in the 2018 election. To date, this lawsuit has cost the taxpayers of Georgia nearly $6 million. 

“This ruling confirms what I have said all along – there is not one single eligible Georgian in 2018 who was prohibited from voting,” said Carr.

“It is now crystal clear that this ridiculous lawsuit was nothing more than a cynical fundraising scheme by Fair Fight at the expense of Georgia taxpayers.”

