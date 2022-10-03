Wind Turbine Rotor Blades Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 21.2% by the end of 2025

Wind Turbine Rotor Blades Market

Global Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market to Reach US$ 33 Bn by 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global "wind turbine rotor blade market" is expected to surpass US$ 7 Bn in revenues by 2017-end. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% during the period 2017-2025 and reach nearly US$ 33 Bn in revenues.

According to Persistence Market Research (PMR), global wind energy installations have increased from 282.2 GW in 2012 to 486.7 GW in 2016. This is positively impacting the growth of the global wind turbine rotor blade market.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15535

Report Wind Turbine Rotor Blade Market

Increasing emphasis on wind power generation, combined with favorable government policies and assistance are also contributing to steady adoption of wind turbine rotor blades. Feed-in-tariffs and generation-based incentives enticing venture capitalists to invest in this fledgling market. According to PMR’s report, wind energy harnessing was concentrated in developed regions; however, it is now being steadily adopted in emerging regions of Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Emphasis on wind energy is also expected to receive a fillip from the long-term target adopted by Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP21).

Although PMR maintains a positive outlook on the global wind turbine rotor blade market, technological competition with solar panels, combined with public issues surrounding wind project management can impede growth in the long-term. The key opportunities identified by Persistence Market Research include offshore wind system installations and development of carbon composite wind turbine rotor blades.

For critical insights on this market, request for ask an expert here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/15535

Key Players global wind turbine rotor blade market include,

• TPI Composite

• Nordex SE

• Vestas Wind Systems A/S

• Senvion S.A.

• LM Wind Power

• Enercon GmbH

• Siemens Wind Power

• Carbon Rotec GmbH & Co. KG

• Sinomatech Wind Power Blade Co.

• GE Renewable Energy

• China National Building Material

• MFG Wind

• Kemrock Industries & Export Ltd

• Tecsis Ltd

• HT Blade



Growing preference for long rotor blades: Operators are looking to maximize energy output, as a result of which, demand for long rotor blades is growing significantly.

Manufacturers are aiming at uniformity and quality control; due to this, demand for modular blade design is gaining traction.

In a bid to deal with extreme conditions on offshore farms, foldable rotor blades, ones that mimic palm trees, are steadily witnessing an uptick in demand.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15535

By blade length, the global wind turbine rotor blade market has been segmented into,

Below 45 meters

45-60 meters

Above 60 meters

Among these, demand for 45-60 meters rotor blades is the highest, with this segment accounting for nearly 66% revenue share. In terms of revenue, the 45-60 meter rotor blades are expected to grow at 19.1% CAGR to reach US$ 18.93 Bn in revenues.

By blade material, the global wind turbine rotor blade market has been segmented into glass fiber and carbon composite. Currently, glass fibers outsell carbon composites, and the trend is expected to remain so during the forecast period. According to Persistence Market Research, glass fibers segment accounted for 95.5% revenue share of the market.

Explore PMR’s Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain –

Air Treatment Product Market - Global Market Study on Air Treatment Products: Demand for Air Purifiers and Humidifiers to Remain High: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/02/24/2391696/0/en/Air-Treatment-Product-Market-is-projected-to-expand-at-nearly-10-CAGR-over-the-2021-2031-assessment-period.html

Industrial Racking System Market - Global Market Study on Industrial Racking System: Growth of E-commerce and 3PLs to Create Lucrative Opportunities: https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/02/22/2389592/0/en/Industrial-Racking-System-Market-is-set-to-witness-health-growth-at-a-CAGR-of-above-7-over-the-period-of-2020-to-2030.html

Pasteurization Vessel Market - Pasteurization Vessel Market Segmented By Batch, Continuous Method from < 500 L to > 10000 L Capacity in Dairy Industry, Beverage Industry, Fruit & Vegetable Processing Industry: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/07/28/2487987/0/en/Pasteurization-Vessel-Market-demand-increasing-at-a-CAGR-of-5-between-2022-and-2032-Persistence-Market-Research.html



About us:

Persistence Market Research(PMR) is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway, 7th Floor,

New York City, NY 10007

United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web- https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

