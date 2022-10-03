PHILIPPINES, October 3 - Press Release

October 1, 2022 Villar upbeat on SIM Card Registration Act becoming a law soon Sen. Cynthia A. Villar exudes optimism that the SIM Card Registration Act, which mandates the ownership registration or all SIM cards in the Philippines, will soon become a law. "It is just a step away in becoming a law after the bicameral conference report was ratified by both the Senate and the House of Representatives," said Villar. She hopes President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. will soon sign into law this measure, which is a deterrent to online crimes, fraudulent digital activities and scammers, and a huge help law enforcers to track them. While Villar has recognized the benefits of this modern technology-mobile phones and internet, she lamented that its illegal or malicious use endangers people's lives, damages property, poses hazards to public order, and even threatens the security of nations. If passed into law, the senator said fraud and other crimes perpetrated by lawless elements using SIM card, mobile phones and internet would be stopped. She said this very important piece of legislation was envisioned to curb criminal syndicates, which have become innovative through the years, from victimizing millions of Filipinos. She said this will also address many forms of harassment, bullying and even misleading advertisements and fraudulent sales promotion, among many others. It also includes a provision against online trolls. The proposed measure requires all public telecommunications entities (PTEs) to register SIM cards as a prerequisite to their sale and activation in the Philippines, which has more than 120 million mobile subscribers. Social media account providers should also register their legal identities and phone numbers when creating new accounts. Villar, kumpiyansa sa pagsasabatas ng SIM Card Registration Act UMAASA si Sen. Cynthia A. Villar na malapit nang maging batas ang SIM Card Registration Act kung saan kailangang irehistro ang lahat ng SIM card sa bansa. "It is just a step away in becoming a law after the bicameral conference report was ratified by both the Senate and the House of Representatives," ani Villar. Umaasa siyang agad na lalagdaan ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. ang panukalang batas na ito na hadlang sa online crimes, fraudulent digital activities at scammers at malaking tulong din sa law enforcers para matunton sila. Bagama't kinikilala ni Villar ang mga benepisyo ng makabagong teknolohiya- mobile phones at internet, nalulungkot naman siya na nalalagay sa panganib ang buhay, public order o national security at nakapipinsala ang iligal o malisyosong paggamit nito. Kapag naging batas, kumpiyansa si Villar na mahihinto ang fraud at iba pang krimen na gumagamit ng SIM card, mobile phones at internet. "This is a very important piece of legislation was envisioned to curb criminal syndicates, which have become innovative through the years, from victimizing millions of Filipinos," ayon kay Villar. Matutugunan din nito ang harassment, bullying pati ang misleading advertisements at fraudulent sales promotion. Meron din itong probisyon laban sa trolls. Sa panukalang batas, kinakailangang irehistro ng lahat ng public telecommunications entities (PTEs) ang SIM cards bilang 'prerequisite' sa pagbebenta at activation nito sa Pilipinas na may 120 million mobile subscribers. Dapat ding irehistro ng social media account providers ang kanilang legal identities at phone numbers para sa bagong account.