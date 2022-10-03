'Katakataka': Pimentel says of PCSO Grand Lotto jackpot result

Pimentel seeks probe of PCSO Lotto

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III is mulling the filing of a resolution to audit and investigate the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office's gaming activities, including the Filipinos' most favorite lotto games, to ensure their integrity and protect millions of Filipino bettors.

This as he called "strange and unusual" the result of the PCSO Grand Lotto draw on Saturday wherein 433 bettors won the P236 million jackpot.

"Katakataka yung result na yan. Yung 433 ang mananalo, supposed to be ang chances mo diyan is 1 in how many millions. So ibig sabihin, ganun kahirap dapat tamaan yan and then to say na 433 ang tumama, there is something suspicious," Pimentel said in an interview over radio station DZBB on Sunday.

"Talagang marami po ang nagtaka, na medyo nagulat because statistically speaking, this is a very rare event. Let us take this opportunity to investigate so that ang purpose natin is to ensure the integrity of our lotto games," said the 1990 Bar topnotcher and also a Mathematics gold medalist during his school days.

"We have to look at the entire system of our lotto games. This is a good chance kasi maraming nagtatanong." he stressed.

Pimentel said he will file a resolution to investigate the matter.

"I will file a resolution, because this is my concern, these lotto games are authorized by the Republic of the Philippines. Therefore, we need to maintain and protect the integrity of these gambling games that we have authorized," Pimentel said.

He said he will seek the opinion of statisticians and mathematicians regarding results of PCSO draws.

"Tanungin natin ang PCSO kung mga lucky pick (LP) ba itong mga winners na ito, that means system-generated yung number nung tumaya pero therefore there is nothing random about their LP kasi ibig sabihin nun binigay nila sa 400 plus katao, umulit-ulit. Millions po ang combination diyan," he said.