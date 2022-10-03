PHILIPPINES, October 3 - Press Release

October 2, 2022 Gatchalian wants to secure budget for ALS, SPED Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing to have separate line items for the budgets of the Alternative Learning System (ALS) and Special Education (SPED). Gatchalian made this call during the Senate Committee on Finance's hearing on the proposed budget of the Department of Education (DepEd) and its attached agencies for Fiscal Year 2023. While the DepEd proposed a P532 million budget for SPED, the program is unfunded under the proposed 2023 National Expenditure Program (NEP). Funding for ALS, on the other hand, is lodged under flexible learning options (FLOs). Considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and school closures on ALS learners and learners with disabilities, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education has been emphasizing the need to support ALS learners and learners with disabilities. Based on DepEd data as of March 14, 2022, there were 126,598 learners with disabilities enrolled in DepEd schools for School Year (SY) 2021-2022, 65% lower than the 360,879 recorded for SY 2019-2020. For SY 2021-2022, there were 472,869 learners enrolled in ALS, 38% lower compared to pre-pandemic levels. "Hopefully, we can allocate an additional budget for SPED, I think that is an item that we can improve on. We can also improve on the allocation for ALS. Traditionally we are encouraging the Department to create a separate line item for that so that ALS will have its own line item to spend," Gatchalian said. During the 18th Congress, Gatchalian authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11510 (ALS Act) which institutionalizes, strengthens, and expands the ALS program to provide increased opportunities for out-of-school children in special cases and adult learners, including indigenous peoples, to develop basic and functional literacy and life skills, and pursue an equivalent pathway to complete basic education. Gatchalian also co-authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11650, entitled "Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act," mandates all public and private schools to ensure equitable access to quality education to every learner with disability, such that no learner shall be denied admission on the basis of disability. Budget para sa ALS at SPED pinatitiyak ni Gatchalian Itinutulak ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagkakaroon ng sariling line items ang mga panukalang pondo ng Alternative Learning System (ALS) at Special Education (SPED) program. Ipinanawagan ito ni Gatchalian sa nakaraang pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Finance sa panukalang budget ng Department of Education (DepEd) at mga attached agency nito para sa Fiscal Year 2023. Bagama't nagpanukala ang DepEd ng 532 milyong pisong pondo para sa SPED, wala namang nakalaang pondo para sa programa sa ilalim ng 2023 National Expenditure Program (NEP). Ang pondo naman ng ALS ay bahagi ng flexible learning options (FLOs). Nakita na natin ang epekto ng pandemya at pagsasara ng mga paaralan sa mga mag-aaral ng ALS at mga learners with disabilities, ani Gatchalian, kaya higit na kailangan nila ngayon ng suporta. Batay sa datos ng DepEd noong Marso 14, 2022, nasa 126,598 ang bilang ng mga mag-aaral na may kapansanan na naka-enroll sa mga paaralan ng DepEd para sa School Year (SY) 2021-2022, mas mababa ng 65 porsyento sa 360,879 na naitala noong School Year 2019-2020. Para sa SY 2021-2022, nasa 472,869 ang mga mag-aaral na naka-enroll sa ALS, mas mababa ng 38 porsyento kung ihahambing sa bilang na naitala bago sumiklab ang pandemya. "Sana ay makapaglaan tayo ng dagdag na pondo para sa SPED, ito ay isang bagay na dapat nating tugunan. Dapat din nating tiyakin ang pondo para sa ALS at magkaroon ito ng sariling line item para matiyak nating may mapagkukunan ng pondo," pahayag ni Gatchalian. Sa nagdaang 18th Congress, si Gatchalian ang may akda at nag-sponsor sa Republic Act No. 11510 (ALS Act) na layong i-institutionalize, patatagin, at palawigin ang programang ALS. Ito ay upang mabigyan ng karagdagang oportunidad ang mga out-of-school children in special cases at mga nakatatandang mga mag-aaral, kabilang ang mga indigenous peoples, upang paigtingin ang kanilang basic at functional literacy at life skills. Layon din ng naturang batas na bigyan ang mga mag-aaral na ito ng pagkakataong makatapos ng kanilang pag-aaral. Si Gatchalian din ang sponsor at isa sa mga may akda ng Republic Act No. 11650 o ang "Instituting a Policy of Inclusion and Services for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act." Dito, binibigyan ng mandato ang mga pribado at pampublikong paaralan na tiyaking ang bawat mag-aaral na may kapansanan ay mayroong equitable access sa dekalidad na edukasyon. Nakasaad din sa batas na walang mag-aaral ang mapagkakaitan ng edukasyon dahil lamang sa kapansanan.