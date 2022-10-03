PHILIPPINES, October 3 - Press Release

October 2, 2022 IMEE: PILIPINAS, 'WAG PAPILIIN SA PAGITAN NG U.S. AT CHINA Hindi nagatubili si Senador Imee Marcos para linawin ang direksyong dapat na tahakin ng relasyong panlabas ng Pilipinas sa dalawang superpower sa mundo, partikular na ang Amerika at China, sa idinaos na roundtable forum sa Washington D.C. "Huwag kaming papiliin sa pagitan ng U.S. at China," ani Marcos sa karamihang mga Amerikanong dumalo sa Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS) kung saan kabahagi rin ang mga nangungunang think tank, mga embahada, kumpanya at unibersidad sa forum. Nakilahok din ang U.S. Institute for Peace, US-ASEAN Business Council, Center for a New American Security, at Asia Foundation. Binigyang diin ni Marcos, chairman ng Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, na ang Pilipinas at mga kapitbahay na mga bansa sa Southeast Asia ay nananawagan ng isang "rational approach" o mahinahon at makatwirang pamamaraan sa relasyon sa pagitan ng Washington at Beijing para maiwasan manumbalik sa "melodrama" ng Cold War. Ang pahayag ni Marcos ay base sa Pitong-puntong Plano na inilatag niya sa forum at naiisip niyang para sa patakarang panlabas ng Pilipinas na pwedeng maisabatas sa hinaharap. Pangunahin rito ay ang "muling suriin," sa halip na rebisahin, ang Philippines-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty at Visiting Forces Agreement at kung paano isasakatuparan ang dalawang kasunduan, gayundin ang pagsuri sa naipangakong paghahatid ng tulong ng Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement para sa kaunlaran. Ang Plano ay nagsusumikap ding mapadagdagan ang tulong militar sa Pilipinas at suporta para sa mga lokal na kontratista sa depensa. Sa pagbuo kamakailan ng mga multilateral na kasunduang pangdepensa gaya ng AUKUS(Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States) at QUAD o Quadrilateral Security Dialogue(Australia, India, Japan, and the United States), inihihirit rin sa nasabing plano ang mas malalimang pag-aaral ng mga kahihinatnan ng mga ito para sa Pilipinas at umiiral na mga regional group. Bukod sa mga usaping militar, ang blueprint ng patakarang panlabas ni Marcos ay naghahanap ng mga bagong oportunidad para sa pangingisda sa malalim na dagat at sa produksyon gayundin sa pag-export ng mga metal at semiconductor chip ng Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng isang "Green Metals Initiative" at pakikipagtulungan sa ilalim ng CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 ng U.S. Sinamantala na rin ni Marcos ang pagkakataon sa nasabing forum na pasalamatan ang USAID at ang US-Philippines Society para sa patuloy na pagtulong sa disaster relief at recovery, habang nag-aasam na mas ma-iangat o mapabuti pa ang mga proteksyong panlipunan at mga hakbang para sa kaligtasan ng publiko. Hinikayat din niya ang propesyunal na pagpapalitan na gaya ng mga healthcare workers, mga guro at akademya, para sa mas mahusay na pagsasanay, pagpalit ng kaalaman, at potensyal na paglikha ng trabaho. Pinagtibay naman ni Marcos ang alyansa sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at U.S, pero sinabi nitong hindi dapat hadlangan ang pakikipag-ugnayan ng bansa sa China na inaasahan sa plano na mapalawak pa sa pamamagitan ng mga hakbang para mabuo ang kumpyansa sa bawat-isa, magkasanib-pwersa sa pag-unlad, at pagsasapinal ng isang "code of conduct" sa South China Sea. Ang mga pahayag ng senador ay pagsegunda lang sa naunang mga pahayag ng kanyang kapatid na si Pangulong Bongbong Marcos noong kasagsagan ng pag-uusap nito kay U.S. President Joe Biden sa ika-77 United Nations General Assembly sa New York. Ang aktibidad sa Washington D.C. ay inisponsoran ng US-Philippines Society, sa pangunguna ni founding director Henry Howard, at ng Stimson Center's Southeast Asia Forum. -30- IMEE BARES SEVEN-POINT PLAN ON FOREIGN POLICY IN WASHINGTON D.C. FORUM Senator Imee Marcos did not mince words at a roundtable forum in Washington D.C. this week to clarify the direction Philippine foreign relations should take with two of the world's dominant superpowers. "Do not make us choose between the U.S. and China," Marcos told a largely American assembly at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) where leading think tanks, embassies, companies, and universities took part in the forum. Other participants included the federal U.S. Institute for Peace, the US-ASEAN Business Council, the Center for a New American Security, and the Asia Foundation. Marcos, who chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, emphasized that the Philippines and its Southeast Asian neighbors are calling for a "rational approach" in relations between Washington and Beijing to prevent a return to the "melodrama" of the Cold War. The senator's statements arose from a Seven-Point Plan she unveiled at the forum and which she envisions for the Philippines' foreign policy regime and future legislation. Top item of the Plan is to "re-examine," rather than revise, the Philippines-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty and Visiting Forces Agreement and how the language of both accords is to be implemented, as well as to assess the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement's delivery of development aid as promised. The Plan also pursues increased military assistance and support for local defense contractors. With the recent formation of multilateral defense arrangements as the AUKUS and the QUAD, the Plan also calls for a deeper study of their consequences for the Philippines and existing regional groupings. Apart from military affairs, Marcos's foreign policy blueprint seeks new trade opportunities in deep-sea fishing and in the production and export of Philippine metals and semiconductor chips through a "Green Metals Initiative" and cooperation under the U.S.'s CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. Marcos also took the opportunity to thank the USAID and the US-Philippines Society for their constant assistance in disaster relief and recovery, as she sought improvements in social protection and public safety nets. She also encouraged professional exchanges, particularly of health care workers, teachers and academics, for better training, a transfer of know-how, and potential job creation. Last but not the least, Marcos affirmed the strong alliance between the Philippines and the U.S. but said it should not inhibit engagement with China, which the Plan hopes to expand through confidence-building measures, joint development, and finalizing a code of conduct in the South China Sea. The senator's remarks echo recent statements by her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., during his speech and bilateral talks with U.S. President Joe Biden at the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Washington D.C. event was sponsored by the US-Philippines Society and the Stimson Center's Southeast Asia Forum.