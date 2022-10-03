LAPID BILL PUSHES FOR THE CREATION OF A NATIONAL FILM ARCHIVE, ENCOURAGES MAINTAINING AND PRESERVING FILIPINO FILMS

PINUNO Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid has filed Senate Bill No. 1352 which recognizes the importance of preserving Filipino films, by establishing the National Film Archives of the Philippines (NFAP), a national film archive that follows internationally-accepted standards, in charge of collecting, archiving, conservation, preservation, management, restoration and storage of Filipino films that upholds the nation's historical, cultural, and artistic legacy and heritage.

Under the proposed measure, Lapid expressed that it is imperative that the State undertake initiatives that will promote the growth and development of the local film industry, conserve and promote the nation's historical and cultural heritage and legacy of Filipino cinema.

"Para sa isang bansang may mahaba at kapuri-puring kasaysayan ng paglikha ng pelikula, na katatapos lamang magdiwang ng isang siglo ng pelikulang Pilipino, nararapat lamang na ang pamahalaan ay magtatag ng isang institusyon na mamamahala sa isang pasilidad na may kadalubhasaan at malalim at tunay na malasakit at pagmamahal sa pelikulang Pilipino. Ito ay pagkilala sa kahalagahan ng pelikula bilang tagapangalaga ng kultura at kasaysayan at pagsisiguro na ito ay maipapamalas sa mga susunod na henerasyon," Lapid said.

The Act, which shall be known as the "National Film Archives of the Philippines Act of 2022," shall apply to all Filipino films ranging from motion pictures to cinematic masterpieces, documentary, news reels, silent films, avant-garde works, significant amateur footage, television shows to sound recordings, and studio productions to independent, orphan and even experimental films produced here and abroad.

According to SB No. 1352, the NFAP shall conduct a national study of the film preservation problems facing the nation, and to prepare a national preservation plan to address the problems posed by the study. It shall also establish a National Film Registry, the database on basic information of motion pictures, cinematic masterpieces, documentary, news reels, silent films, avant-garde works, significant amateur footage, television shows to sound recordings, and studio productions to independent and even experimental films produced here and abroad.

Furthermore, the NFAP's creation pushes to replace the Philippine Film Archive (PFA) under the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), organized under Republic Act No. 9167.###