Submit Release
News Search

There were 182 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 257,158 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser to Announce a New, Bold Goal to Increase Black Homeownership

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, October 3 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by the Black Homeownership Strike Force members as they present their recommendations to increase the number of Black homeowners in Washington, DC. Mayor Bowser created the strike force in June with the charge of providing recommendations for uses of a $10 million Black Homeownership Fund, included in Mayor Bowser’s Fair Shot budget, and other ways to increase homeownership for longtime Black residents and creating a goal for increasing the number of Black homeowners in DC by 2030. 

The Mayor’s Fiscal Year 2023 Fair Shot budget includes $10 million for the new Black Homeownership Fund, a historic $444 million investment in the Housing Production Trust Fund, $26 million to help first time homebuyers with down payment assistance, $3 million to help 70 low-income homeowners fix and maintain their homes, and $1 million to assist multi-generational families with keeping their homes in the family. 

When
Monday, October 3 at 11 am

Who
Mayor Muriel Bowser  
Anita Bonds, At-Large Councilmember, Chair of the Committee on Housing and Executive Administration  
John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development   
Anita Cozart, Interim Director of the Office of Planning and Co-Chair of the Black Homeownership Strike Force
Rev. Graylan Scott Hagler, Senior Minister at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ and Co-Chair of the Black Homeownership Strike Force  
Rev. Thomas Bowen, Director of the Mayor’s Office of African American and Religious Affairs 
Don Edwards, Chief Executive Officer & Principal, Justice & Sustainability Associates  
Dr. Vanessa G. Perry, Housing Finance Policy Center, Urban Institute  
Gerson Lanza, Artist 

Where
Howard Theater  
620 T Street NW 
*Closest Metro Stations: Shaw - Howard University Metro Station* 
*Closest Bikeshare Station: 7th Street & T Street NW* 

All reporters and other media interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]. To view the event online, visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN). 

 

Social Media:
Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser
Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser
Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser
Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

You just read:

Mayor Bowser to Announce a New, Bold Goal to Increase Black Homeownership

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.