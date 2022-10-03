Update: Florida Medical Examiners Commission Hurricane Ian deaths F

For Immediate Release

October 2, 2022



Tallahassee, Fla. – Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following autopsy after confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.



There are now 58 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below.



Collier – 3

Hendry – 1

Hillsborough – 1

Lake – 1

Lee – 42

Manatee – 2

Sarasota – 3

Volusia – 5



Additional updates will be provided as they come in.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001





