Update: Florida Medical Examiners Commission Hurricane Ian deaths F
For Immediate Release
October 2, 2022
Tallahassee, Fla. – Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following autopsy after confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.
There are now 58 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below.
Collier – 3
Hendry – 1
Hillsborough – 1
Lake – 1
Lee – 42
Manatee – 2
Sarasota – 3
Volusia – 5
Additional updates will be provided as they come in.
For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001