Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, October 3, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
4:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will present the Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence. Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Andy Fillmore will also be in attendance.
Notes for media:
