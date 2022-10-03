ON THE NOSE DOG TRAINING: Bring Out The Best In Your Best Friend
On The Nose Dog Training: Bring Out The Best In Your Best Friend through day school, obedience courses, socialization classes, and more.
Essentially, we do the hard part, and all our clients have to do is learn how to maintain their pups training, which we make easy - and FUN!”ST AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, USA, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join On The Nose Dog Training as they open the doors of their new dog training school located in St. Augustine, FL.
— Corina Witkowski
Beginning Monday, October 3rd, On The Nose Dog Training will offer full and half-day school programs, obedience courses, and socialization classes to help you bring out the best in your best friend.
On The Nose Dog Training specializes in using practical training and positive reinforcement to achieve a life where both you and your pup can thrive. Of her business creation, owner Corina Witkowski says, “Day school is the perfect happy medium between in-home sessions and board and train programs. It allows us to create a solid training foundation with each pup that we can then build on together with our clients. Essentially, we do the hard part, and all our clients have to do is learn how to maintain their pups training, which we make easy - and FUN”.
On The Nose Dog Training asks all potential clients and their pups to attend a meet & greet at their new training location. This short session gives their trainers all the information they need to ensure you and your pup have the best training game plan for achieving maximum success.
About On The Nose Dog Training: Established in May of 2022 as an in-home dog training business, On The Nose Dog Training Owner, Corina Witkowski, and her extraordinary business partner, Marissa Crowley, quickly noticed the need for a dog day school in St Augustine. Corina’s background began with marine mammal training before spending some time training psychiatric service dogs and rescue dogs. Marissa has an extensive background in training service dogs for psychiatric, medical alert, and mobility work, just to name a few. On The Nose Dog Training does not discriminated again breed, age, or gender.
To learn more about On The Nose Dog Training and what they offer, check out www.onthenose.dog.
Corina Witkowski
On The Nose Dog Training
+1 904-342-7883
info@onthenose.dog
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other