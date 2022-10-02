MRD ACCLAIMS GAO-BUGOTU FOR INVESTING CDF INTO COMMUNAL PROJECTS

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) has applauded Gao-Bugotu Constituency (GBC) for its ongoing commitment and resolute support towards communal projects.

Principal Research and Rural Development officer Kejoa Para was speaking on behalf MRD during the official handing over of the Koloteve Market House Project which is fully funded by the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to Tanade and surrounding communities within Bugotu District on Wednesday 28 September, 2022.

“MRD is proud to witness this milestone achievement which demonstrated GBC’s unremitting commitment under the leadership of your Member of Parliament Hon. Samuel Manetoali to developments that would benefit everyone.

“Investing CDF allocation into community projects like this is encouraging as it will bring unity amongst communities and also encourage community participation into such undertakings,” Para stressed.

At the same time Para calls on constituents to continue supporting GBC towards the implementation of its development aspirations which aimed at advancing rural livelihoods in the constituency.

He also acknowledged MP Manetoali for his great leadership, wisdom and vision in delivering services that can benefit every constituent.

“MRD is proud to witness what is happening today. This shows the wisdom, vision love and passion that you have for your people. A fine example for other Solomon Islanders to follow.”

Para then urged mothers and constituents to take ownership of the market house and look after it well.

“You are lucky to have such important livelihood project like this than other communities out there that that are so unfortunate to have, so be responsible and take good care of it.”

CDF is a programme of the national government and is administered by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD).

CDF aims to help communities in areas like income generation, encourage and bring about development in constituencies and generally to improve the livelihoods of all citizens of Solomon Islands.

MRD is fully committed to see that all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

Minister and MP for Gao-Bugotu, MRD officers together with some of the Tanade mothers Unit women and community chiefs.

– MRD Press