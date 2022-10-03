More Than 85 IADA Companies Heading to Orlando for 2022 NBAA-BACE
Clearly, NBAA-BACE is a special and effective business aviation venue for IADA’s members.”ORLANDO, FLA., USA, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attendees at the 2022 National Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) Oct. 18-20 in Orlando won’t have to walk far before encountering a member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). IADA’s Booth #1268, near Textron Aviation's convention floor exhibit, is designed for meetings and to support the aircraft resale organization's members throughout the convention.
— IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling
In total, 86 IADA companies will be at NBAA-BACE. That number includes IADA-accredited aircraft dealers, OEM members and IADA-verified products and services members. Thirteen IADA member companies are scheduled to exhibit aircraft for sale at Orlando Executive Airport during the convention. To find IADA members participating in NBAA-BACE go to https://iada.aero/2022-NBAA-BACE-Conference.
“Clearly, NBAA-BACE is a special and effective business aviation venue for IADA’s members,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “Our membership is excited about renewing relationships with their clients and, of course, buying and selling airplanes.”
In addition to a strong presence at the aviation show, IADA schedules its annual fall member meeting in the NBAA-BACE host city in the days prior to business aviation’s most iconic showcase. This year IADA planners expect 300 members to attend the IADA business meeting to discuss industry issues. Activities include IADA U technical course work, broker testing and member meetings.
IADA Fall Member Meeting sponsors include
AIC Title Service
AOPA Finance
Aviation Tax Consultants
Bombardier
CFS Jets
Dassault Falcon
Dassault Aircraft Services
Enterprise Bank & Trust
International Jet Interiors
Pentastar Aviation
PNC Aviation Finance
Satcom Direct
Textron Aviation
West Star Aviation
IADA has also scheduled a press conference at NBAA-BACE to release the results of its 2022 Third Quarter Market Report, which includes documented aircraft sales transaction data. The quantitative statistics provide a backdrop for a qualitative analysis of the perceptions from the most active brokers and transaction support experts in the industry to assess where the market is headed in the next six months.
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for some of the most available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers lofty standards of ethical business practices and transparency in aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.
IADA's dealer organizations and individual brokers do business in more than 100 countries. They consist of the top 12 percent of the world's aircraft dealers who handle 46 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft, as well as abiding by a strict code of ethics, integrity and transparency. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet tough accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA-accredited aircraft dealers and undergo a formal review process. IADA-accredited aircraft dealers agree to adhere to a strict code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers.IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other