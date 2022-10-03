Mayor Bowser to Announce a New, Bold Goal to Increase Black Homeownership

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, October 3 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by the Black Homeownership Strike Force members as they present their recommendations to increase the number of Black homeowners in Washington, DC. Mayor Bowser created the strike force in June with the charge of providing recommendations for uses of a $10 million Black Homeownership Fund, included in Mayor Bowser’s Fair Shot budget, and other ways to increase homeownership for longtime Black residents and creating a goal for increasing the number of Black homeowners in DC by 2030.

The Mayor’s Fiscal Year 2023 Fair Shot budget includes $10 million for the new Black Homeownership Fund, a historic $444 million investment in the Housing Production Trust Fund, $26 million to help first time homebuyers with down payment assistance, $3 million to help 70 low-income homeowners fix and maintain their homes, and $1 million to assist multi-generational families with keeping their homes in the family.

When:

Monday, October 3 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Anita Bonds, At-Large Councilmember, Chair of the Committee on Housing and Executive Administration

John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Anita Cozart, Interim Director of the Office of Planning and Co-Chair of the Black Homeownership Strike Force

Rev. Graylan Scott Hagler, Senior Minister at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ and Co-Chair of the Black Homeownership Strike Force

Rev. Thomas Bowen, Director of the Mayor’s Office of African American and Religious Affairs

Don Edwards, Chief Executive Officer & Principal, Justice & Sustainability Associates

Dr. Vanessa G. Perry, Housing Finance Policy Center, Urban Institute

Gerson Lanza, Artist

Where:

Howard Theater

620 T Street NW

*Closest Metro Stations: Shaw - Howard University Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: 7th Street & T Street NW*

