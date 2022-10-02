Submit Release
New film shows joy in aging well, optimal life

The Aging Life Care Association® is proud to sponsor Show Must Go On!, a new half-hour-long documentary premiering on PBS in October.

TUCSON, Ariz. (PRWEB) October 02, 2022

The Aging Life Care Association® is proud to sponsor Show Must Go On!, a new half-hour-long documentary premiering on PBS in October. Aging Life Care™ management is a holistic, client-based approach to caring for older adults. Working with families, Aging Life Care Professionals® have the expertise to identify and navigate local resources to give people quality care as they age, taking pressure off family caregivers.

Presented by PBS North Carolina and American Public Television, Show Must Go On! follows the comedy musical act Hot Stuff as they prepare for their final performance at their retirement community in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Performing in front of sold-out audiences, friends Karen, Mary, Jane, and Pat bring joy to others and one another. As they arrange their last show, the women reflect on finding independence, hidden talents, and their true selves in retirement.

"There is no set road map to aging. Aging Life Care™ is unique to the individual but grounded in one goal: an optimal life," said Debra Feldman, MSW, LCSW, CMC, President of the Aging Life Care Association. "Show Must Go On! demonstrates the beauty of aging and consistently reframing our experiences."

Director Jeremiah Jones, whose mother-in-law, Pat is one of the stars of the film, hopes the story resonates across generations, "this is not another heart-warming film about ‘seniors' doing something unexpected. This is a film about four incredible women who show us that there is hope in our shared human experience of pursuing purpose."

Read more about the project, the stars, and see if your local PBS has picked it up at showmustgoonfilm.com. Airdates and times will be updated. To learn more about the Aging Life Care Association or find an Aging Life Care Professional® near you, visit Aging Life Care Association.

About the Aging Life Care Association® - Formed in 1985 to advance dignified, coordinated care for older adults in the United States, the Association now has about 2,000 members nationwide. Members encompass a cross-section of fields related to long-term care including nursing, social work, and other allied professions focused on issues related to aging. Members work with older adults, people with disabilities, and families who need assistance with caregiving and aging issues. Members must meet stringent education, experience, and certification requirements in addition to adhering to a Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice. For more information or to access a nationwide directory of Aging Life Care Professionals, please visit Aging Life Care Association.

