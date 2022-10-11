Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 264,701 in the last 365 days.

FLORAGUPPY - ECO-FRIENDLY ALTERNATIVE TO FLORAL FOAM - WINS BRONZE IN ANNUAL STEVIE® INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS

FloraGUPPY wins 19th Annual Stevie International Business Award

FloraGUPPY wins 19th Annual Stevie International Business Award

Green Flora Foam replaced by eco-friendly FloraGUPPY

Green Flora Foam replaced by eco-friendly FloraGUPPY

Winners - including Blue Ribbon companies IBM, EY, Mastercard - to be honoured during gala in London, UK on October 15th

We’re thrilled to be a winner and humbled to be in the company of such business legends as IBM, Telus, Bell, Mastercard, Bank of Montreal and EY - albeit winners in very different categories.”
— James Wong, founder/CEO, FloraGUPPY Canada Inc.
FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, U.S., October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INVENTOR OF THE FIRST ECO-FRIENDLY ALTERNATIVE TO GREEN FLORAL FOAM IN 70 YEARS - NAMED A BRONZE WINNER IN THE 19TH ANNUAL STEVIE® INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS

Winners - including Blue Ribbon companies IBM, EY, Mastercard - to be honoured during UK London Gala on October 15th

FAIRFAX, VA. FloraGUPPY Canada, inventor of the first eco-friendly alternative to green floral foam in 70 years, wins bronze in the 19th Stevie® International Business Awards.

FloraGUPPY Canada CEO James Wong said today, “We’re thrilled to be a winner and humbled to be in the company of such business legends as IBM, Telus, Bell, Canadian Tire, Mastercard, Bank of Montreal and EY - albeit a winner in a very different category than they were..” Other high-profile winners in the non-profit category include West Point’s alumni association representing 55,000 past and present members of the U.S. Army’s military elite.

Wong added, “It’s great to be recognized for our hard work, passion and determination. Being an entrepreneur entails taking high risks and making a lot of sacrifices and it’s rewarding to receive this high honouring recognition for our commitment.”

The Stevie® International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program honouring high achieving businesses and executives and this year received nominations from 67 countries and territories and were judged over a two-month period by judging panels drawn from 300 executives worldwide.

The judges’ comments on FloraGUPPY's win include: ”Congratulations on disrupting the floral industry with a much more sustainable and eco-friendly product…hitting the market at the perfect time…a patent on the design added to all the recognition that has been received…”. “Excellent invention - replacing a long used product with eco-friendly one.” “Pure innovation for good.” “A fantastic patent..”

Wong calls the judges’ comments: “Icing on the cake.”

FloraGUPPY Canada won a bronze Stevie® Startup Company of the Year Award/Consumer Products Industries.

Winners of the awards, named the Stevie® Awards from the Greek word meaning “crowned”, will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the luxury InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, October 15th – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019 pre-COVID.

“We’re thrilled that we’re able to return to celebrating Stevie® winners in person this year,” said Stevie® Awards president Maggie Miller. “This year’s class of honourees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we’ve ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our Gala banquet in London on Oct 15th.”

Current and past sponsors of the Stevie® Business Awards Program include Forbes, Dow Jones, Pitney Bowes, John Hancock Mutual Funds and Jet Blue.

Learn more about the "FloraGUPPY" at www.floraguppy.com and the “Stevie® Awards” at www.stevieawards.com.

Contact:

Warren Michaels
Director/Communications
warren.michaels@floraguppy.com

Mobile: 780-977-8261

Warren Michaels
FloraGUPPY Canada Inc.
+1 780-977-8261
email us here

You just read:

FLORAGUPPY - ECO-FRIENDLY ALTERNATIVE TO FLORAL FOAM - WINS BRONZE IN ANNUAL STEVIE® INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Environment, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.