FLORAGUPPY - ECO-FRIENDLY ALTERNATIVE TO FLORAL FOAM - WINS BRONZE IN ANNUAL STEVIE® INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS
INVENTOR OF THE FIRST ECO-FRIENDLY ALTERNATIVE TO GREEN FLORAL FOAM IN 70 YEARS - NAMED A BRONZE WINNER IN THE 19TH ANNUAL STEVIE® INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS
— James Wong, founder/CEO, FloraGUPPY Canada Inc.
FAIRFAX, VA. FloraGUPPY Canada, inventor of the first eco-friendly alternative to green floral foam in 70 years, wins bronze in the 19th Stevie® International Business Awards.
FloraGUPPY Canada CEO James Wong said today, “We’re thrilled to be a winner and humbled to be in the company of such business legends as IBM, Telus, Bell, Canadian Tire, Mastercard, Bank of Montreal and EY - albeit a winner in a very different category than they were..” Other high-profile winners in the non-profit category include West Point’s alumni association representing 55,000 past and present members of the U.S. Army’s military elite.
Wong added, “It’s great to be recognized for our hard work, passion and determination. Being an entrepreneur entails taking high risks and making a lot of sacrifices and it’s rewarding to receive this high honouring recognition for our commitment.”
The Stevie® International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program honouring high achieving businesses and executives and this year received nominations from 67 countries and territories and were judged over a two-month period by judging panels drawn from 300 executives worldwide.
The judges’ comments on FloraGUPPY's win include: ”Congratulations on disrupting the floral industry with a much more sustainable and eco-friendly product…hitting the market at the perfect time…a patent on the design added to all the recognition that has been received…”. “Excellent invention - replacing a long used product with eco-friendly one.” “Pure innovation for good.” “A fantastic patent..”
Wong calls the judges’ comments: “Icing on the cake.”
FloraGUPPY Canada won a bronze Stevie® Startup Company of the Year Award/Consumer Products Industries.
Winners of the awards, named the Stevie® Awards from the Greek word meaning “crowned”, will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the luxury InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, October 15th – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019 pre-COVID.
“We’re thrilled that we’re able to return to celebrating Stevie® winners in person this year,” said Stevie® Awards president Maggie Miller. “This year’s class of honourees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we’ve ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our Gala banquet in London on Oct 15th.”
Current and past sponsors of the Stevie® Business Awards Program include Forbes, Dow Jones, Pitney Bowes, John Hancock Mutual Funds and Jet Blue.
Learn more about the "FloraGUPPY" at www.floraguppy.com and the “Stevie® Awards” at www.stevieawards.com.
