Maine Auto Dealership Adds Valuable Research Pages to Their Website to Help Customers Research New Toyota Vehicles

Downeast Toyota in Brewer, Maine has added valuable and useful research pages to their website for potential customers to research the latest Toyota vehicles.

BREWER, Maine, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Downeast Toyota, a dealership in Brewer, Maine, is consistently seeking to aid customers in their car purchasing process. One way of doing this is by offering accessible, easy-to-read research pages for new Toyota vehicles. The most recent additions are listed below.

2023 Toyota Camry

The 2023 Toyota Camry makes its triumphant return. The best-selling sedan that you can count on for hundreds of thousands of miles returns – stronger, faster, and better than ever. It comes available with a wide array of options including powertrain, colors, packages, performance, technology, and more. For a closer look at this highly anticipated update to the legendary vehicle, please follow the link above.

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

You need a small SUV that's rugged, reliable, and capable. But gas prices are a consideration too. If moving to an EV (electric vehicle) seems like too much for your needs, then a hybrid is an excellent solution. The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid checks all of those boxes and more. Please follow the link above to find out all the details about this exceptional small SUV from Toyota.

2023 Toyota Sequoia

The Toyota Sequoia is a family room on wheels – and it has received an instant upgrade with the debut of the 2023 Toyota Sequoia. A brand-new style, luxury amenities, a power-packed i-FORCE MAX Hybrid powertrain, a spacious cabin and more promise to make the 2023 Toyota Sequoia near Bangor, ME a popular family hauler at Downeast Toyota. To get the full story on this excellent full-size SUV, please follow the link above.

For those interested in learning more about how Downeast Toyota in Brewer, Maine supports this important cause and how you can too, please call 207-989-6400. For those interested in buying or leasing a new Toyota car, truck, or SUV, please visit the company website at http://www.downeasttoyota.com.

Media Contact

Kevin Kelly, Downeast Toyota, 207-989-6400 x233, Kdk@downeasttoyota.com

SOURCE Downeast Toyota