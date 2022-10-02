Submit Release
Stop & Shop Recalls Taste of Inspirations Brie Due to Listeria Concerns

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is recalling its Taste of Inspirations Brie products after being alerted by manufacturer Old Europe Cheese, Inc. that the products could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. This is part of a broader recall.

Taste of Inspirations products impacted by this recall include:

  • TOI Triple Crème Brie   8OZ - UPC 72543980255
  • TOI Triple Cream Brie - Herb   8OZ - UPC 72543980256
  • TOI Double Crème Brie (weight varies) - UPC 21934300000

The products have "Best By" dates ranging from September 28, 2022, to December 14, 2022.

Customers should not eat the recalled products and should throw them away. Customers may contact their local store or Customer Service (1 (800) 767-7772) for a full refund. 


media@stopandshop.com

