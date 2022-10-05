London Luxury Health Club Third Space chooses Stronger Wellness for best-in-class pieces and functional gym equipment

Stronger Wellness Plyo Exercise Box

Having known the team at Stronger Wellness for many years, they understand our business and I trust their ability to deliver what we require” — Rob Beale - Product and Fitness Director at Third Space London

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Third Space has a collection of luxury health clubs in London. Individual in style, bound by a common philosophy: to provide outstanding fitness spaces that members feel are their own.

The brief & challenges for the Stronger Wellness team: Find the best in class and dual functional kit, alongside solid classics to ensure an outstanding fitness space true to the Brand. Deliver a premium, consistent experience across smaller or larger footprints.

The team at Stronger Wellness worked closely with the director of fitness Rob Beale to create a list of products that would suit the space, brand, and fitness requirements to deliver a premium experience. After a period of product research and testing the Freemotion Genesis Dual Chest-Shoulder Machine was the clear choice for the new site at Mayfair London due to the space-saving and pedigree design of the Freemotion cables. The elegant design optimizes a facility's floor space by offering two core exercise options with countless variations, all in one machine, making transitioning to different exercises a breeze. The Freemotion Genesis Dual Cable Cross, is another regular choice at all Third Space Health Clubs, not only for the hundreds of movements you can perform but also for the reliability of the machine. The Dual Cable Cross offers a large variety of functional exercise options with the simple and unique ability to precisely position angles with just one hand, allowing users of all fitness levels to mimic nearly any movement in life or sport. "The Dual Cable Cross delivers on Third Space's ethos of Training for Life."

When it comes to Gym Design, the team at the Third Space Health Clubs has an incredible amount of expertise behind scenes. From the architects and builders to product teams and beyond. Every club design comes with its own challenges to overcome, for the Mayfair Health Club we had to deliver a Third Space premium experience on a smaller footprint, and with that in mind, the Dual Cable Genesis range and the Hyperwear Unanchored Battle Rope made a debut.

Separately for the functional areas, the Mayfair London Club has all of the classics you should expect from such a unique fitness experience. Such as the rubber coated Hero Hex Dumbbells, the S7R Plyo Boxes, and our all-time favorite Wall Balls (S7R Medicine Ball), for those demanding CrossFit or functional fitness workouts. Mayfair also decided to explore additional options for their award-winning personal training programs with the high-quality Hyperwear (Weighted Vest) and the Hyper Unanchored Battle Ropes. The perfect balance between classics and the performance requirements demanded by the brand.

