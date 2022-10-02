Take a Stand Against Bullying with Angela Garcia and The UGLI Foundation

This October, join The UGLI Foundation to take a stand against bullying. As a passionate mother who's witnessed bullying in schools, and on and off the golf course as a national sports commentator and wife of a professional golfer, founder Angela Garcia set out to redefine the word "ugly" and make the world a kinder place where each person is "Unique, Gifted, Loved and Individual."

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This October, join The UGLI Foundation to take a stand against bullying. Founder Angela Garcia is a passionate mother who's witnessed bullying in schools, and on and off the golf course as a national sports commentator and wife of professional golfer Sergio Garcia. She set out to make the world a kinder place by bringing together students and adults to help redefine the word "ugly" and recognize that each person is "Unique, Gifted, Loved and Individual."

The UGLI Foundation provides a variety of ways to get involved in bullying prevention:

Sign the pledge to support others who have been hurt or harmed, take action by stepping in to stop bullying when you see it, treat others with kindness, accept people's differences and include those who are left out.

Become an UGLI ambassador as a student between the ages of 12-18 years old, or anyone who has a social media platform, to help amplify the message to stop bullying and receive the tools to do so.

Donate to help onboard additional UGLI ambassadors, sponsor 1-2 therapy sessions for a child impacted by bullying; support schools by funding bullying prevention curriculum for a school, grants to schools to implement an anti-bullying program and help increase staffing that helps with bullying prevention. Donations of $150+ receive an UGLI branded t-shirt.

Host an UGLI Chat between Angela Garcia and your school, corporate event, or community organization. For every speaking engagement that includes a donation to the Foundation, Angela will speak to another school or organization in a low-income area for free.

Visit the UGLI Foundation resource page which provides free and confidential support from trained mental health professionals.

"I don't want any child to feel like they don't have anyone in their corner," says Angela Garcia, Founder of The UGLI Foundation. "When I became a mother, it only fueled my determination to empower students early in life to stand up for each other and enlist the help of adults in schools and communities everywhere."

To hear more stories from adults in professional sports, journalism and LGTBQ advocacy who were personally impacted by bullying in their youth, visit https://theuglifoundation.org/stories/.

About Angela Garcia

In her career as a broadcast journalist, Angela Garcia worked as an on-air reporter and host for FOX Sports Southwest, NBC / The Golf Channel, and SiriusXM. In addition to The UGLI Foundation, Angela is also the co-founder of the Sergio and Angela Garcia Foundation, which supports organizations that help children, foster families, and growing the game of golf; a board member of the Save Muny Foundation, and co-chair of the American Heart Association of Austin Circle of Red Campaign.

About the UGLI Foundation

The UGLI Foundation is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to end bullying. Forever. By changing the very definition of the word ugly, our goal is to make the world a kinder place where each person is now Unique, Gifted, Loved, and Individual. The UGLI Foundation offers an array of bullying awareness and prevention programs including UGLI Student Ambassadors that empower students to take a stand against bullying, UGLI Spaces, UGLI Chats and other programs promoting anti-bullying. For more information, visit http://theuglifoundation.org.

