Steel Grating Size, Share, Price, Key, Players, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Steel Grating Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 4.7% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Steel Grating Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global steel grating market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, surface types, fabrication, application, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.7%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 249.5 Billion
The growth of the global steel grating market is driven by the widespread application across various end use industries such as oil and gas, food processing, power, and civil engineering, among others. The application of steel grating in trench covers, drain covers, stairs and platforms among others is projected to propel the growth. Additionally, the ability to support heavy load owing to firm structure aids to the demand for steel gratings for heavy vehicle passages. However, the carbon emissions and growing demand for substitutes may constrain the growth of global market for steel gratings over the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Steel gratings refers to an open assembly of steel bars crossing each other perpendicularly. These are also commonly called grid or mesh. It finds applications across various segment due to low maintenance and resistance to corrosion.
The major product types of steel grating are:
Stainless Steel Grating
Carbon Steel Grating
Aluminium Steel Grating
The major surface types of steel grating are:
Plain Steel Grating
Serrated Steel Grating
The market, on the basis of fabrication, is segmented into:
Welded Steel Grating
Swage Steel Grating
Press Locked Grating
Riveted Grating
Close Mesh Steel Grating
Others
The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its applications into:
Stair Tread
Walkways
Platforms
Security Fence
Drainage Covers
Trench Covers
Others
On the basis of end uses the industry can be further segmented into:
Food Processing
Pharmaceuticals
Cement
Steel
Chemical
Paper Making
Oil and Gas
Electric Power
Mining
Marine
Wastewater Management
Civil Engineering
Others
The regional markets for steel grating include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Explore the full report with the table of contents@
Market Trends
Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to drive the global market for steel grating over the forecast period and witness the fastest growth rate. This can be attributed to rapidly increasing industrialisation and urbanisation in developing economies. Additionally, the largest global steel production by China and India will further boost the market.
The rising investment in the region for various industries is expected to enhance the demand. Meanwhile, North America and Europe are expected to have a steady growth owing to presence of large number of end use industries. However, Middle East and Africa and Latin America are projected for a robust growth due increasing industrial infrastructure.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Alabama Metal Industries Corporation, Anping Enzar Metal Products Co., Ltd., Interstate Gratings, LLC, Lionweld Kennedy Flooring Ltd., Ohio Gratings Inc., Lichtgitter GmbH, Nucor Corporation, Valmont Industries, Inc., and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
